Val Chmerkovskiy’s Wife Jenna Johnson Shaves His Head During Quarantine Haircut

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro dancer shows off her new skill as she shaves her husband like a poodle.

Val Chmerkovskiy got a quarantine haircut from his wife, Jenna Johnson.

The 34-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro dancer shared a too-cute video to his Instagram page. In the clip, he revealed to fans that he loves his wife of one year so much that he let her have at his hair while they quarantine at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video shared on Val’s social media page, Jenna, 26, is wearing a cropped Pink Floyd t-shirt and sweat pants as she poses with her husband in what appears to be her dressing room. With no access to their usual stylists, Jenna takes matters into her own hands when it comes to her man’s overgrown tresses.

Jenna starts out by trimming the sides of her shirtless husband’s wild hair with electric clippers. The pretty pro dancer then pulls Val’s locks up into a ponytail and cuts off a large chunk in one swoop before grabbing the clippers again to finish off the job.

Near the end of the nearly five-minute video, Jenna seems pleased with the finished product.

“Babe, you look hot!” Jenna says of her man’s close-cropped cut.

Val, a two-time Dancing with the Stars mirrorball champion, jokes that he hopes she hasn’t uncovered “any bald spots” that he doesn’t know about. The pro dancer also holds a pile of his chopped curls in his hands.

“It’s like I shaved a poodle!” his wife cracks.

Jenna also shared the video to her Instagram page where she introduced Val as her first client as a hairstylist.

In comments to the video, fans and famous friends of the couple, including fellow DWTS champs Rumer Willis and Nyle DiMarco, reacted to the homestyle haircut and also offered suggestions for the types of videos Jenna and Val should film next.

“Best quarantine haircut yet,” one fan wrote.

“You know it’s true love when you ask her to shave your head,” another person added.

Several fans suggested they would like to see Val do Jenna’s hair and makeup next, and even more requested a tour of Jenna’s shoe closet. Indeed, racks of Jenna’s gorgeous footwear can be seen in the background as she works on Val’s ‘do in her home hair salon.

The haircut video is the first of the couple’s new IGTV series, “Untitled with Val and Jenna.” The couple has been sharing other types of content with fans on their social media pages, including workouts and dance lessons, as they keep busy during the quarantine.