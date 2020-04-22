N95 Masks And Other PPE Stolen From California Health Care Worker’s Car

'Looks like N95 now is something very valuable,' said the victim's wife.

A thief broke into a California health care worker’s car and stole the most valuable thing there is these days: the man’s supply of N95 masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE).

As Los Angeles’ KCBS-TV reports, David Seto, who works at a VA hospital, parked his car in a South Pasadena parking garage and went to work his shift. When he returned, he found that thieves had broken into his car.

“When I got to my car, basically the window was smashed, glass was on the ground. So, I looked in there and saw what was taken,” Seto said.

As it turns out, the thieves appeared to have known exactly what they were going for, as what was taken was Seto’s supply of N95 masks.

“It looked like they went right for the N95 masks and some gloves, like medical gloves,” he said.

The masks, which are engineered to protect the wearer against viruses, are in critically short supply right now. Across the country, health care workers are finding supplies of the masks, and other PPE so low that they’re forced to wear the same masks for days and reuse other PPE, in the process imperiling their own health.

What’s more, the shortage of the masks has led to two, inter-related crimes: fraud and price-gouging.

As Bloomberg reports, cases of alleged price-gouging of the masks and other PPE have popped up in places across the country, and law enforcement is taking these reports seriously. One manufacturer of the masks, 3M, has sued the alleged price-gougers.

“Unsavory characters continue their quests to take advantage of health care workers, first responders, and others in a time of need,” the lawsuit reads.

In other cases, fraudsters are selling counterfeit products, or products not rated for protection against virus transmission, and falsely or misleadingly claiming that the products are approved products for protecting against viruses.

Back in California, Seto’s wife warned that her husband’s masks might turn up for sale on the black market.

“Looks like N95 now is something very valuable (if they do price gouging),” she wrote.

As for Seto, he suggested that he feels sorry for the alleged thief.

“People are strapped for cash. I totally understand it, so all we can do is just maintain an attitude of goodwill and compassion,” he said.

This is not the first time that a health-care worker has been a victim of a crime while working during the coronavirus pandemic. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, two weeks ago health-care workers in a new York hospital emerged from their overnight shift to find that a vandal had slashed their tires.