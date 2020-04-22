Madi Edwards Slays In Little Black Dress With Thigh-High Split

Madi Edwards added a hot new post to her Instagram feed that showed her clad in a little black dress. The April 21 upload is the first one in three days to include a photo of her, and her fans are loving the sight.

The image captured the model hanging out at the beach at sunset. She stood on the shore of the water, closing her eyes and tilting her head up. The setting could not have been more perfect, with a gorgeous orange and blue sky, and a bright yellow sun peeking out on the horizon. The ocean water was still, aside from a few white caps that were crashing in the distance.

Edwards did not share a specific location in the post, but she mentioned that she would miss Australian beaches. The model seemed to be alluding to the new social distancing guidelines that have been put in place around the globe. The Aussie babe ditched the typical bikini that she often wears for days at the beach, slipping into something else that was just as sexy.

Edwards looked smoking hot in a little black dress from online retailer PrettyLittleThing — a company that she regularly promotes. The black cotton outfit clung to every inch of her body and made her trim figure look incredible. The number had a scoop neckline that showed a little bit of her tanned chest, while also boasting thin straps that were covered up by her hair, drawing attention to her fit arms.

The piece fell to the knee on her right side while the left side had a dangerously high cut that allowed her audience to see her toned thigh. The ensemble’s curve-hugging design defined the model’s hips as well as her trim waist and hourglass shape.

Edwards accessorized her beachside look with a small silver bracelet and a pair of earrings to match. She wore her hair parted in the middle, with her blond locks falling over her shoulders. Edwards was done up with her usual application of glam which consisted of defined brows, eyeliner, and mascara. The beauty, who recently stunned in a strapless bikini, added a light pink gloss to her lips as well.

The update has been a massive hit so far, with fans double-tapping the photo over 9,000 times and flooding it with 50-plus comments in the span of a few short hours.

“Such a pretty dress,” one follower commented, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Gorgeous girl,” a second fan added.

“WOOOOOOOW SO BEAUTIFUL!!!” one more admirer gushed.