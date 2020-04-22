Allie Auton Sizzles In Sheer White Lingerie

Allie Auton gave her fans something to talk about this week when she shared a sizzling new photo to her Instagram page that saw her showing some serious skin.

The racy selfie hit the Australian model’s page on Wednesday and instantly became a hit with her 573,000 followers on the social media platform. She took the photo through the reflection of a large mirror in her bedroom, which was furnished with a plush bed covered in clean white linens. She held her cell phone up by her face and gazed at the screen, ensuring that she would capture the snap at the perfect angle.

Being at home for most of the day, Allie’s “everyday attire” has become slightly different than her usual looks pre-quarantine. Rather than skimpy dresses and heels, the 23-year-old has been keeping things casual in cozy loungewear. Today, however, she turned up the heat by adding a set of sexy lingerie to her ensemble, much to the delight of her fans.

Allie looked smoking hot in a sheer white bra from Lounge Underwear. An ample amount of cleavage was exposed thanks to the number’s daringly low scoop neckline, which was further enhanced by its underwire-style cups. Its thin straps showcased her toned arms and shoulders, while its band wrapped tight around her ribcage to accentuate her slender frame.

The social media sensation also rocked a pair of matching panties, though they were mostly covered up by a pair of baggy gray sweatpants. A glimpse of its high-cut design peaked out from the top of the pants — an indication that the number was just as risque as the top half of the look. The undergarment’s curved waistband also made an appearance high up on Allie’s hips, highlighting her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

Allie did not add any accessories to her look, and tied her platinum tresses up in a half-up, half-down style that was secured with a white scrunchie. She also opted for a minimal application of makeup that included a pink lip gloss, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her piercing blue eyes pop.

Fans were far from shy about flooding the latest addition to Allie’s Instagram feed with love. It has racked up nearly 17,000 likes within six hours of going live to the platform, as well as dozens of compliments.

“You’re a dream,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Allie was “absolutely goals.”

“Unbelievably stunning,” a third follower remarked.

“One of God’s most beautiful creations,” quipped a fourth admirer.

In between selfies, Allie also tantalizes fans with snaps from her previous vacations. She recently shared a sizzling multi-slide upload that included a slew of bikini-clad photos from her travels, including one shot of her on the beach in a neon green two-piece. That post proved extremely popular as well, earning over 24,000 likes and 230 comments to date.