Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn And Baby Rani Cover People’s 2020 ‘Beautiful Issue’

Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, and her baby girl, Rani Rose, are the cover stars for People‘s 2020 “Beautiful Issue.” It’s the first cover shoot for the trio, and it marks the first time People has featured three generations on the cover.

Kate’s daughter stole the show with her adorable smile while sitting on her mom’s lap. She’s only a year old, but Rani’s already adding accolades to her name that other celebrities dream about.

Speaking to the publication, the movie stars touched on why Rani is so important to their family, plus topics like their views on motherhood, family, sex, and the current state of the world.

“It’s definitely an interesting time for reflecting on what is truly important,” Kate shares. “Life has never felt so fragile, and I don’t want to miss out on the good stuff.”

Kate is currently at home with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa. The couple lives with their daughter and Kate’s two sons Ryder, 16, and Bing, 8, from previous relationships with Chris Robinson and Matthew Bellamy.

Goldie and her partner for the last 37 years, American actor Kurt Russell, are self-isolating together in Los Angeles. The First Wive Clubs star says she is getting through the global pandemic by focusing on meditation, love, kindness, and staying home as much as possible.

In the cover story, Kate talks about her relationship with Kurt and the impact it’s had on her life.

“To live to that is really the goal. Just the fact that they’ve been able to maintain a unit for all of us, in times of turmoil, they really are the center of all of our lives.”

Goldie shared her sentiments, adding that when you have a man who loves your children, it forms a tough family bond.

For Goldie, welcoming a baby girl into the family is a big deal. Not only is Rani Rose Kate’s only daughter, but she’s one of the few females in the family. Besides her two sons, Kate has three brothers, Oliver Hudson, Wyatt Russell, and Boston Russell.

“When your daughter has a daughter, it’s a big deal… We have a lot of boys,” Goldie shared.

For Kate, the cover shoot with People is a full-circle moment. The actress recalls her first-ever magazine cover with her mother.

“I came home from school, and mom’s like, ‘Come take a picture,’ and it ended up being on the cover.”

She added that it was an interesting foreshadowing for her career in Hollywood and that she hopes she can give Rani the same kind of confidence her mom gave her all those years ago.