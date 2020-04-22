SZA Treats Fans To Throwback Photos Of Herself In Bandeau Top & Miniskirt With Slit

R&B singer SZA took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of herself that date back to the day of the Super Bowl that took place at the beginning of the year in Miami, Florida.

The “Doves in the Wind” songstress stunned in a soft bright orange bandeau top. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and her toned stomach. Underneath, she wore a strapless black bra and paired the ensemble with a stripey miniskirt that had a slit going across one side. The attire fell way above her knees and showed off her killer legs. SZA accessorized herself with a silver necklace, numerous rings, and applied a glossy red lip for the occasion. The “Love Galore” hitmaker rocked her outfit with stilettos that had a sheer heel and a fluffy hat. She sported her long dark curly hair down and opted for acrylic nails with a coat of white polish.

In the first shot, SZA posed on a balcony. She raised one foot and placed it on top of a wooden stool. The “All the Stars” chart-topper rested one hand on top of the balcony pole and held a beverage in her other hand. She looked over to her left and was captured in front of a dark sky with lit-up buildings.

In the next slide, SZA was photographed more close up. She flashed a huge smile directly at the camera and covered a part of her face with the glass in her hand. She held her drink close to the camera lens and was captured in a happy moment.

“I miss Miami and Ion even like Miami f*ck wrong w me bruh,” she captioned her upload.

SZA geotagged her upload as “SuperBowl” which implied that these photos were taken on day of the popular event.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 552,300 likes and over 3,900 comments, proving to be a hit with her 6.6 million followers.

“Please save us we’re going insane. Drop some music,” one user wrote.

“You are so damn pretty. This outfit is a serve,” another devotee shared.

“Miss thing u look gorgeous as EVER in ANY state,” remarked a third fan.

“Why are you trying to kill me when there’s already so much danger in the world?” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

The Ctrl entertainer is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared content of herself on a trampoline doing a flip during her quarantine.