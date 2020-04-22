‘Sports Illustrated’ Stunner Haley Kalil Shares Photos Of Her Many Moods With Instagram

Sports Illustrated stunner Haley Kalil shared nine photos depicting what she calls her many moods with her Instagram followers. She remarked that these showed the way she has been feeling as she self-quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic.

The redheaded beauty posted the pics to bring a smile to the faces of her 331,000 social media followers, hopeful they too can find an emotion they can relate to in her images.

Haley looks naturally beautiful in the share. Her hair is blown out straight and parted off-center. The model’s long tresses are tossed to and fro in the photos, showing how it frames her face differently with either the right, left, or center parts. Her tresses cascade down her shoulders and fall onto her breasts in all of the photos.

She is wearing a short-sleeved grayish-blue T-shirt in the pics. Haley’s neck is bare, and she is not wearing either earrings or rings.

Haley’s makeup fashion is simple and effortless. Her dark and lush eyebrows are filled in naturally, accenting their high arch. She does not appear to have any eyeliner on. Rather, her lashes seem to be extended via the application of lots of black mascara. Haley’s many freckles are proudly displayed, and her lips are filled in with a complementary color to her skin tone, a pinkish-wine hue.

In some of the images, Haley is seen playing with her hair. In others, she is smiling, serious, and sticking out her tongue in a joyful manner.

Just days earlier, the Sports Illustrated stunner shared a dancing video to the social media site where she chronicled her stay-at-home life as eating all day and night.

The model will be featured alongside Kate Bock, Olivia Culpo, Jasmine Sanders, Brooks Nader, and Hunter McGrady in the next swimsuit issue, which is scheduled to hit newsstands in May. Images of the aforementioned women and their fellow models were shot in both Bali and Wyoming.

Fans of the stunner loved the way she expressed so many of the emotions they were feeling during quarantine and shared their feelings with Haley in the comments section of her share.

“Natural Beauty, Wow! Your looks are Smokin Hot and Gorgeous,” said one follower.

“The Brady Bunch! I like the top right Greg and the bottom right Bobby looks. Nice!” quipped a second fan of the squared-off photos closely resembling the intro of the 1970s hit series.

“All moods are obviously sexy!!!” remarked a third follower, who followed up their post with a sequence of heart, smile, and fire emoji.