Yanet Garcia Strikes A Sexy Pose & Shows Off Derrière In Skintight Mini Dress

Yanet Garcia is known by her fans for putting her fabulous curves on display in flattering outfits. Late Tuesday night, she shared a photo on her Instagram page in which she showcased her fit physique in a red dress that fit her like a glove while she struck a sexy pose.

Yanet’s photo featured her standing on a balcony that overlooked part of a city. Several buildings as well as a road lined with trees could be seen below. The sky was an orange hue from the setting sun, which was reflected in the glass on the building next to her. She did not indicate where the or when the picture was taken, but given the lack of traffic in street, it might have been a recent snap.

Yanet’s dress was made from a stretchy, ribbed fabric. It featured off-the-shoulder short sleeves and a short hem that barely covered her booty.

The snap captured Yanet from behind at a slight angle as she leaned on the balcony rail. She posed with one knee bent, flaunting her world-famous derrière. Her shapely back and toned thighs were also prominent in the snap. The slinky dress hugged bustline and slender midsection, showing off her waist. She peered over her bare shoulder at the camera.

Not much of Yanet’s face was visible, but she appeared to be wearing at least a little bit of makeup. Her long hair cascaded down her back in curls and part of her bangs fell across her face in a flirty fashion.

The post has been sitting on her page for several hours, and it has received a lot of love. It has garnered over 416,000 likes and 1,800 comments from her adoring fans.

The fitness model left a positive message about looking back in the caption.

“Ms. Garcia, you bring much delight to the prospect of “looking behind”! You are exceptionally beautiful, and enviably shapely!” gushed one follower.

“So amazing and absolutely stunning,” a second admirer chimed in.

“YES, I love that message, your dress and the sunset,” wrote a third fan.

“Some people really know how to take a picture! Awesome!” joked a fourth Instagram user.

Yanet certainly knows how to work the camera. Her Instagram page is filled with snapshots the show her flaunting her curves in everything from workout gear to bikinis. She recently looked sensational in a sexy two-piece outfit she wore with a pair of strappy stilettos while posing on a bench with her legs parted.