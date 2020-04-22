Kentucky State Lawmaker Robert Goforth Arrested For Allegedly Strangling Woman With Ethernet Cable

Kentucky Republican Representative Robert Goforth was arrested on April 21 for allegedly strangling a woman with an ethernet cable and threatening to murder her, reports Newsweek.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic call early Tuesday morning near London, KY. When officers arrived, they found a woman with marks around her arms, neck, and forehead. The woman’s name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office shared an official statement about the arrest on their Facebook page.

According to the statement, Laurel Sheriff’s Sgt. John Inman arrested the former candidate for governor around 3:00 a.m. yesterday.

The alleged victim claims that Goforth strangled her to the point she thought she was going to lose consciousness. She also told officers that he threatened to hogtie her.

“Deputies also noted there was bruising to the female victim’s leg and that during the altercation the female victim stated that this subject stated he was going to kill her,” reads the statement.

Three small children were reportedly present during the domestic assault, but have since been found safe.

The article says Goforth was charged with terroristic threatening, assault, and felony strangulation.

The Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence sent an email to Newsweek regarding the arrest.

“It is deeply troubling to see an elected official who is part of our General Assembly being charged with such a serious, potentially fatal type of criminal activity.”

They went on to express their upset over the incident and clarified that they would be following the case as it develops and “progresses through the court system.”

The statement concluded with the coalition saying that it is unfortunately not “altogether shocking” to learn that someone in a position of power has been arrested on charges of domestic violence.

This incident is not the first time that Goforth has had a brush with the law.

Last year, an unnamed woman accused him of sexual misconduct. According to her, Goforth coerced her into a sexual relationship with one of his business partners. Goforth denied the allegations and publically condemned violence against women and sexual assault.

Kentucky Democratic Spokesperson Marisa McNee publically called for Goforth’s resignation after the news of his recent arrest came to light.

David Osborne, the Kentucky House Speaker Republican, responded to the news on behalf of his party.

Osborne stated that even though the Republican leaders do not yet know the full extent of the charges, “the House Majority Caucus unequivocally denounces any form of domestic violence and has zero tolerance for it or its perpetrators.”