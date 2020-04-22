Abby Dowse Rocks Revealing Cheetah-Print Top With Scandalous Cut-Out In Sizzling Video

Though she may be spending most of her time at home quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, blond bombshell Abby Dowse has been thrilling her 2.2 million Instagram followers with sizzling snaps that showcase her curves — and her latest post takes things to a whole new level. In her most recent update, Abby shared a short video clip in which she flaunted her ample assets in a scandalous top that left little to the imagination.

The video appeared to have been filmed inside Abby’s home, as a stunning modern white counter with several bar stools pulled up to it was visible in the background. She stood in front of a piece of furniture with a few white pillows atop it, and the pale background made the perfect backdrop for her dark ensemble.

Abby wore a black cheetah-print top with a halter neckline that tied around her elegant neck. The top offered full coverage towards the top of her chest, only showcasing her sculpted shoulders and arms, before about halfway down her ample assets. Then, the top had a unique cut-out detail with a thin strap of fabric stretching underneath her breasts. The look showcased an insane amount of cleavage, flaunting her under boobs in particular.

The video was cropped just above Abby’s waist, so the bottom portion of her ensemble wasn’t visible. However, there was still plenty in the sizzling clip for her fans to love.

Abby’s long blond locks were loose in tousled waves, with a few strands framing her stunning face. She kept the accessories to a minimum, adding a pair of earrings and a delicate bracelet on each wrist to finish off the look. She had a soft peach shade on her lips, which were slightly parted in a seductive expression.

Abby shifted her poses, playing with her hair and tilting her head, all while maintaining eye contact with the camera. She glanced towards the source of the natural light in the video before leaning forwards, getting closer to the camera to tantalize her followers.

Her fans absolutely loved the video update, and the post racked up over 17,500 views within just 46 minutes. It also received 348 comments from her eager fans.

“Legit could watch this on loop all day,” one fan said, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Stunningly beautiful,” another added.

“Just wow,” one fan said, and included a single flame emoji in the comment.

“Real life angel,” another follower commented.

Abby seems to be spending plenty of time soaking up the sunshine by the pool in skimpy swimwear, according to her Instagram page. Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she rocked a tiny black string bikini that showcased her curves to perfection. She tugged on the sides of her bikini bottoms for the sizzling shot.