Maren Morris Had An Epic Clap Back After Being Told She’d Overdone The Botox

Maren clapped back at a troll who wasn't a fan of her makeup-free photo.

Maren Morris expertly clapped back at a troll on Instagram this week after they accused her of having too much botox when she shared a makeup-free photo. The exchange went down in the comments section of Maren’s most recent social media upload which showed her cuddling up to her newborn son Hayes, who she and her husband Ryan Hurd welcomed into the world last month.

After Maren shared the adorable mother/son selfie with her 1.4 million followers on April 20, which showed Hayes in a light brown sling resting on her chest while she looked towards the camera, Hollywood Life reported that one fan took to the comments section to tell her that they thought she needed to lay off the skin smoothing injections.

“Stop with the botox…” they commented alongside a crying laughing and a clown emoji.

But Maren wasn’t about to let the not so nice remark go unnoticed. She hilariously hit back with her signature sense of humor.

“Dude, I just went through a pregnancy and we’re in the middle of a quarantine. The botox was long worn off,” The “The Middle” singer responded.

Maren captioned the photo with a selection of lyrics from the song “Mary” by Patty Griffin, who she referred to as “my Queen.”

But it wasn’t all mean comments when it came to the adorable at-home snap, as others were a whole lot nicer to the new mom and shared sweet messages with her.

“Beautiful mama!” one person said with an orange heart.

A second fan commented, “You are beautiful @marenmorris” with a red heart.

“Can I just say how gorgeous you are without make up and how gorgeous you are with make up!!” a third person said.

“You look beautiful, you don’t look your age at all.Such a gorgeous baby,” another Instagram user told the 30-year-old singer.

The snap showed “The Bones” singer — who proudly showed off her baby bump in a number of different skintight outfits while she was still expecting — settling into her new life without a stitch of makeup as she spent some time at home with her baby boy amid the coronavirus lockdown. She tagged their location as being Nashville, Tennessee.

Maren had her highlighted hair down and slightly wavy in a middle part as it grazed her shoulders. She also showed off her large tattoo on her right bicep.

The twosome appeared to cuddle up together on the sofa as they relaxed on white cushions in front of a white panelled background.

The adorable photo has received more than 129,000 likes and more than 840 comments.