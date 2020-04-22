Instagram Model Pamela Alexandra Flaunts Enviable Curves In Tiny Red Dress

Pamela Alexandra took to popular social media site Instagram on Tuesday, April 21, to post her latest snap. The model often posts photos and videos in which she wears skimpy outfits and bathing suits, leading to many compliments from her 3.6 million followers.

In the double-photo post, Pamela poses for a photo shoot in what appears to be a hotel room. She sits on a white desk chair while facing the camera. The model wears a short, velour dress in a dark red color that contrasts beautifully with her bronzed skin. The dress features spaghetti straps over the shoulders and a low neckline that puts her busty chest on display and shows off plenty of skin. The bodice of the dress includes two pieces of fabric that cross over Pamela’s narrow waist and hug her curves through her hips and upper thighs. The hem extends down to just below the model’s backside, leaving her curvy legs exposed.

For footwear, Pamela goes with a pair of metallic-gold strappy heels that extend to just above her ankle. She has her toenails painted with white tips and her fingernails painted a deep magenta and adds a couple of bracelets and stud earrings for accessorizes. Pamela’s long, brunette tresses are styled in numerous skinny braids that hang down one shoulder from a high ponytail. To complete the look, Pamela makes her eyes pop with black mascara and eyeliner while painting her lips a brownish pink.

In the first photo, Pamela poses with her legs crossed and facing the camera while placing one bent arm on the back of the chair to support her tilted head. Her other hand rests on a black entertainment system placed on top of the white desk. Pamela shoots a sultry gaze towards the camera with her lips closed but turned up in a smile.

The second photo features the model slightly from the side, capturing the curves of her thighs and ample backside. She lifts one hand up to her face while looking off towards a distant point.

In the caption of the post, Pamela asks her followers if they can spot the sunburn on her legs. The location of the post, tagged with the geolocation feature of the app, reveals that the photos were taken in Barra da Tijuca, Brazil. The location gives viewers an idea of where the model has been sunning her skin.

The post earned nearly 80,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site.