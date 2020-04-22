Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Her Curves In A Tight White Mini Dress

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore took to her Instagram page recently to share a smoking-hot selfie with her 838,000 Instagram followers. She included the geotag of Gold Coast, Queensland on the post, although she didn’t specify whether the photo was taken in her home.

Tarsha posed in front of a plain white wall, and snapped a selfie with her cell phone. She rocked a skintight white mini dress that hugged her curves to perfection and showcased every inch of her incredible physique. The top portion of the dress stretched across her chest in an almost strapless style, and had the extra addition of two thin straps that went around her neck to hold it up. Though the look didn’t display any cleavage, the fit still made it insanely sexy.

The fabric clung to her slim waist and curvaceous hips, flaunting her hourglass figure, before ending just a few inches down her thighs. The photo was cropped just below her knees, so not all of her toned legs were on display, but there was still plenty for her fans to appreciate.

She kept the look simple, adding a golden bangle to one arm and a pair of earrings to finish it off. She went retro with her hairstyle, as she referenced in the caption of her post. Tarsha parted her long locks in the middle and slicked back the front to either side. She then placed half of her silky tresses in a ponytail while leaving some strands loose for an interesting look.

She rested one of her forearms on a small ledge behind her as she snapped the shot with her other hand in a pose that exuded confidence. Her beauty look featured a slick gloss on her parted pout and a hint of contour and highlighter to sculpt her stunning features.

Her followers loved the sizzling selfie, and it racked up over 12,400 likes within just two hours. The post also received 152 comments from her eager fans.

“This hairstyle. You look like a whole new person!!!!” one fan said, loving the retro look.

“You’re simply stunning,” another follower commented.

“This looks so good on you,” another fan said.

“Can you make a YouTube video on the hairstyles you do??” one follower questioned, wanting to know the secrets behind Tarsha’s eye-catching looks.

Tarsha has been giving her followers a few glimpses into her quarantine activities by sharing sizzling snaps showing what she’s been up to. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a tight bodysuit with a low-cut neckline as she whipped up a batch of pancakes.