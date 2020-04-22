NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Could Acquire CJ McCollum For Collin Sexton & Cedi Osman, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

With the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ roster featuring a number of talented young guards in their rookie or sophomore seasons in the NBA, a new report suggests that the team might be better off making one of these guards a centerpiece for a trade that would allow the team to acquire a far more experienced and proven backcourt ace — C.J. McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers.

As explained by Bleacher Report, trading McCollum to the Cavaliers would allow the 28-year-old to play for his hometown team after spending his first seven seasons with the Trail Blazers, while also giving him a good chance of stepping up as the team’s top scorer. Despite playing second fiddle to Damian Lillard on the Blazers’ backcourt, McCollum has averaged at least 20 points per game every year since the 2015-16 season. He has also been especially productive when Lillard is on the bench, registering per-36-minute averages of 27.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists during those situations.

Regarding potential trade packages the Cavaliers could offer to Portland in order to acquire McCollum, Bleacher Report suggested a deal centered on second-year man Collin Sexton, who is averaging 20.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and three assists per game and shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 38 percent from three-point range this season, per Basketball-Reference.

The outlet also suggested adding small forward Cedi Osman (11 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists per game) to sweeten the deal and address the Blazers’ need for a starting wing player. This, as explained, could allow him and Sexton to join a starting lineup that would also include Lillard and big men Zach Collins and Jusuf Nurkic.

“The trio of McCollum, [Kevin] Love and [Andre] Drummond averages 29 years in age and would be complemented by high-upside 2019 first-round picks [Darius] Garland and [Kevin Porter Jr.] in the starting lineup to form a playoff-worthy team in the East,” Bleacher Report added, explaining how the Cavs could benefit from the trade.

In addition to allowing Cleveland to have its own “Big Three,” the hypothetical deal, as pointed out by the publication, would result in the team splitting up its “awkward-fitting” starting backcourt of Sexton and Garland. Furthermore, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ status as an Ohio-born player leading the Cavaliers to glory was mentioned as another reason why the team should consider trading for another hometown product.

The Cavaliers aren’t the only team that could potentially form a “Big Three” in the 2020 offseason by trading for McCollum. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the erstwhile Trail Blazers guard was the focus of a trade idea that would have him moving to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for guard/forward Caris LeVert, small forward Taurean Prince, and a 2020 first-round draft pick.