Abby Dowse Tugs On Bikini Bottoms In Sultry Snap

Abby Dowse has been thrilling her 2.2 million Instagram followers with dozens of sexy snaps during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, she turned up the heat and teased her fans by tugging on her bikini bottoms in a new sultry shot.

Abby’s post featured her outside near an apartment complex. Part of a lounge chair was off to the side in the photo while the building could be seen behind her. Some bushes and palm trees were also visible, and a few wispy clouds could be seen in the blue sky.

Abby wore a black string bikini. The top had small cups that showcased her ample chest. Thin strings wrapped around her neck and around abdomen, seemingly barely holding the cups in place. The minuscule bottoms also had thin strings tied into loopy bows around her hips. The model accessorized with a bracelet and a few rings. She sported a while polish on her nails. She also sported a pair of sunglasses.

Abby was standing in the photo, which captured her body from the knees up at a low angle. She playfully pulled the sides of her bikini up high, calling attention to her slender waistline and the smooth skin on her lower tummy and hips. The defined muscles on her abs were also prominent. Her back was arched, accentuating her chest. Her toned thighs were also a focal point. Her tan skin glowed as the sunlight hit her body.

Abby looked at the camera with a sultry pout on her face. Her full lips glistened as her tousled hair fell around her face.

In the caption, Abby wrote that her hair had a mind of its own. She also tagged online retailer Fashion Nova for her string bikini.

Her followers did not seem to mind her messy hair. Many left positive comments about her look.

“And it looks great! And you look gorgeous,” one admirer told her.

“Looking like an absolute star Straight up nobody finer than you,” a second fan wrote.

“OMG, I have a mini heart attack with this,” joked a third Instagram user.

“What a gorgeous woman with a beautiful body,” a fourth follower commented.

This isn’t the first time Abby has flashed plenty of skin, and it pobably won’t be the last. The model has been working on toning up her figure even as she stays home. Not too long ago, she shared a snap of her “home workout” bikini, which featured a bandeau top and strappy bottoms.