Seven Wisconsin Coronavirus Cases Traced Back To Election Day

'They were at the polls, which is a potential exposure,' said a health official.

Officials in Wisconsin have traced 7 coronavirus cases back to the state’s April 7 election, when voters were forced to wait in long lines at polling places, The Associated Press reports.

Wiconsin’s primary election turned out to be problematic for voters and poll workers. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of the state’s poll workers opted out, forcing the state to pare down the number of polling places. Further, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, the Supreme Court declined to extend absentee voting in the state. These two factors forced Wisconsin voters to wait in hours-long lines at some polling places, particularly in Milwaukee, where only a handful of polling places remained open.

During the election, social-distancing was haphazard at best, as voters waited in long lines. Some wore face masks, many did not.

Now, seven Wisconsinites — 6 voters and 1 poll worker, all in Milwaukee — have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report from state health officials.

As NPR News reports, the report was released on Monday, April 21, 14 days after the election. Symptoms of coronavirus generally appear within about 14 days of exposure.

“As of today, we have identified seven individuals that contracted, or at least it appears, COVID-19 through election-related activities,” said Jeanette Kowalik, the city’s health commissioner.

Kowalik noted that her office hopes to have a more complete picture of possible coronavirus exposure on Election Day within the next week or so.

In a tweet, the Wisconsin Democratic Party tied the new coronavirus cases to the election, and blamed the state’s Republicans, whose opposition to extending absentee voting led to the court case that ultimately led to the long lines on Election Day.

“This was 100% avoidable. But Republicans refused to listen to the science and take this crisis seriously.”

However Darren Rauch, a health official in suburban Greenfield, was reluctant to conclusively tie the new coronavirus cases to the election.

“They were at the polls, which is a potential exposure, but (we) can’t say they definitely got it at the polls,” he said.

Outside of Milwuakee, Wisconsin health officials say they haven’t seen a spike in coronavirus cases statewide since the election.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin’s issues with holding an election during a pandemic could be an early indicator of the perils of holding the November 2020 election if the pandemic is still going strong by then. Voting-rights advocates are asking Congress for $2-4 billion to expand voting by mail and to make voting in-person safer.