Jennifer Aniston Makes Big ‘Friends’ Announcement On Instagram

Jennifer Aniston shared a retro publicity photo from the NBC series Friends along with a big announcement on Instagram regarding a charitable event that will parallel the show’s HBO Max reunion special. The superstar actress shared the exciting news of the cast’s involvement in the All-In challenge, where celebrities post once-in-a-lifetime experiences as a way to fundraise in the battle against COVID-19.

As a way to keep people healthy and fed during this pandemic where over 2.5 million people have been diagnosed with the virus and over 22 million are unemployed and facing insurmountable difficulties, Jennifer and her Friends co-stars have banded together for this once-in-a-lifetime fan moment to raise money for those most in need.

She announced that from those that donate to the challenge, one winner would be chosen to bring five of their friends to the taping of the show’s reunion special on the Warner Bros. lot. The winner and their pals would be special guests of the show’s stars.

Jennifer’s Friends co-stars also posted the initiative on their respective Instagram pages as well.

This unbelievable experience promises to raise even more funds for those who are in desperate need of food, supplies, and testing during this uncertain time. There is no specific dollar amount needed to make a donation and be part of the contest.

Michael Rubin, a co-owner of the 76ers and founder of Fanatics, is the creator of the original All-In challenge, which is a digital fundraising effort that offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences from sports, music, and entertainment figures as prizes to those who make a donation, reported Sporting News.

In the caption of the photo seen above, Jennifer listed the many wonderful organizations that will benefit from fan contributions. The image, a throwback to a time when the show was at the top of the Neilsen ratings and a cornerstone of NBC’s Thursday evening programming, has already been liked 4,822,225 times and counting.

Pictured in the image are the series’ cast, which includes Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer, and David Schwimmer.

HBO Max launches May 27. Although the unscripted Friends reunion special was earmarked to debut at that time, the one-off special faced production delays due to the pandemic. However, all 236 episodes of the beloved NBC series will reportedly still debut on the streaming platform that day.

Fans of the show and its actors couldn’t contain their excitement.

“My biggest dream in the freaking world would be to go to this!” exclaimed one fan.

“This will be my ABSOLUTE dream and you bet I’m donating. I CAN’T EVEN IMAGINE THIS HAPPENING!” said a second excited fan.

“This is the holy grail of the ‘All-In Challenge’!” stated a third Instagram follower of the actress.