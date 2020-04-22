Nicole Thorne Sizzles In A Sexy Animal-Print Bikini

In her latest Instagram post, brunette bombshell Nicole Thorne thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram followers with two sexy snaps in which she rocked an animal-print bikini with a matching cover-up piece. She included the geotag of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia on the post.

The shots were taken outside, and Nicole posed in front of a plain white wall as a neutral backdrop. A few shadows were visible on the wall behind her, suggesting that the photo was likely lit with natural light. The animal-print look she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, whose pieces Nicole has worn many times before. She made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The entire look Nicole rocked was crafted from a cheetah-print fabric on a pale pink background that had a sexy yet feminine vibe. The bikini top she wore featured one piece of fabric that stretched across her chest rather than two separate cups, but it still showcased a serious amount of cleavage. Thin straps stretched around her neck, and her ample assets appeared to threaten to spill out the sides of the skimpy top.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that had a simple silhouette. The bottoms dipped low in the front, showing off plenty of her toned stomach, and the sides stretched high over her hips. She finished off the ensemble with a cover-up piece that covered some of her sun-kissed skin while still leaving the majority of it exposed. The garment cloaked her arms and shoulders in the animal-print material, and stretched across the top portion of her chest, but still left the entire bikini on display.

Nicole altered her pose only slightly for the second snap, turning so her face was illuminated by the sunlight. Her long brunette locks were parted in the middle for a simple look, and she had on minimal makeup, with long lashes and a slight red stain on her plump pout accentuating her natural beauty.

Nicole’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sexy ensemble, and the post racked up over 14,600 likes within just seven hours. It also received 193 comments from her eager fans.

“Just wow,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“That suit is fabulous… and you wear it well,” another follower commented.

“Your body is incredible,” one follower added, including a trio of flame emoji in his comment.

“Omg babe you look so good,” another said.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole tantalized her followers with a snap taken out on the beach in Brisbane. She rocked a piece of fabric covering up part of her lower body and went completely topless for the super sexy photo.