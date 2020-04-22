Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Fit Body As She Works Out With Weights

Carrie showed off her muscles during a workout.

Carrie Underwood put her fit body on show in a new photo shared to social media by the official Instagram account of her newly-launched fitness app, Fit52. The fitness photo, which was posted to the social media site on April 21, showed the stunning mom of two as she got in a tough workout with two large weights.

In the snap, Carrie did a plank row with the top of her head facing towards the camera. The 37-year-old country star kept herself steady with her right hand pushing down on the weight while she lifted up her left hand and bent her elbow, all while keeping the rest of her body in a straight line.

Carrie put her fit body on show as she rocked a chic all-black workout ensemble. Her tanned and toned arms were on display in her sleeveless top which also revealed her muscly shoulders.

She paired that with all-black leggings. Her bottoms were cut-off at her mid-calf and also featured a circular cut-out on either side of her lower legs.

Keeping things matching, the “Southbound” singer wore a pair of black sneakers with a white sole.

The snap, which has received hundreds of likes, appeared to be taken as part of a professional fitness photo shoot as she got down on a light gray yoga mat on a white floor with a plain white background.

Carrie — who recently wowed in a pair of blue workout leggings — had her long, blond hair tied back into a ponytail and she kept an eye on her fitness levels with a black fitness watch on her left wrist.

In the caption, Fit52 urged its followers to “press forward” and suggested a few ways to stay healthy. The account tagged Carrie’s official Instagram account in the post and also urged its thousands of followers to share what motivates them in the comments section.

Many fans shared their own motivations, with several also praising Carrie and her fit body.

One fan joked that the two words that motivate them to workout are “Carrie’s legs” with a crying laughing emoji.

“My inspiration is all of these strong ladies I see getting it done! We are all so strong and so capable and it’s beautiful to watch everyone’s journey,” another said.

“Carrie motivates me to be the best version of me that i can be and it makes me want to keep my body happy and healthy!” a third person commented.

Carrie’s been using her down time amid the coronavirus lockdown to keep herself fit and healthy and often shares photos from her workouts on social media.

One recent upload posted on her Instagram account showed the mom of two as she got in a socially distanced workout outdoors in a pair of skintight blue leggings.