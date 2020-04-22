‘Bachelor’ Bad Boy Chad Johnson To Release Sex Tape With Ex As He Eyes His Own ‘Porn Palace’ In Vegas

The Bachelor Nation villain is embarking on an X-rated career venture.

Bachelor In Paradise bad boy Chad Johnson says he’s starting a career in the pornography industry, just one month after pleading not guilty in a domestic violence case with his on-and-off girlfriend.

In a new interview posted by The Daily Mail, Johnson, 32, revealed that he is working toward plans to move to Las Vegas to create his own “porn palace.” His proposed empire will reportedly feature videos starring him and his back and forth girlfriend, Annalise Mishler.

In the aftermath of his fall from grace in the reality TV genre, Johnson said he needed to find a way to make a living without dealing with the “liars” in the mainstream entertainment industry.

“I’m tired of basically being f*ced around by Hollywood,” the Bachelor Nation villain told the outlet. “I need money, I gotta figure out something, this is a way to take the power back.”

The fitness fanatic said he’s already making big bucks on his OnlyFans site, which features homemade soft-core adult videos he shot with Annalise while quarantining with her amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve always had a really crazy high sex drive so it’s been pretty easy for me, to be able to make money off of it is f*cking amazing,” Johnson said of his alleged $40,000 monthly income.

Now, he plans to up the ante as he eyes a move to Sin City and dreams of a full-on sex studio.

“Houses are so cheap in Vegas, I could get like a compound out there,” Johnson said. “I could set up a house with multiple studios in every room and then just fly people in. It would be fun.”

In the interview, Johnson revealed that he and Annalise are “building up” to the release of a full sex tape. The former Bachelorette contestant explained that it’s “a process” as they continue to release steamy footage of them doing “everything” but the actual deed.

He also admitted he is not currently dating the blond beauty after he was arrested for a domestic violence incident at her home in February. Johnson described his relationship with Annalise as “constant turmoil,” but said he still loves her and that they are trying to work through their issues.

Johnson, whose reality TV resume includes stints on The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, Celebrity Big Brother, and Ex on the Beach, said he thinks people are intrigued to watch “a famous person to go from doing shows where you’re watching their personality to all of a sudden doing full-blown porn.”

Johnson also noted that while his father and sister are “embarrassed and ashamed” of his new career path, he has no regrets. The Bachelor Nation bad boy said he’s finally doing something lucrative that’s also making him happy after years of struggling to find work in L.A.

Johnson first shot to fame on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016, where he was known as “Bad Chad.” In early March, he announced his OnlyFans site, promising “crazier and crazier” content to his followers. The $19.99 per month site currently features 29 videos and 47 photos.