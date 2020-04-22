Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Wows In A Skimpy Yellow Bikini In Her Kitchen

The British singer isn't letting lockdown stop her from showing off her sizzling bikini body.

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson wowed fans this week as she showed off her flawless body in a skimpy yellow bikini. The British star seriously stunned on Instagram on April 21 as she did an impromptu bikini photo shoot in what appeared to be her own kitchen while the coronavirus lockdown continues.

Jesy looked every inch the superstar in her latest social media upload as she stood barefoot on the white tiles and struck a seductive pose for the camera in her bright and sunny two-piece.

The “Black Magic” singer seriously treated her 6.7 million followers as she stood with both of her toned arms up above her head while she pulled at her hair to tighten her ponytail. Her pose gave fans a good look at her multiple tattoos with large inkings on both of her arms, including the words “Once Upon A Time” on her left bicep and a giant peacock feather with an eye in the center on her forearm.

Jesy had her mouth slightly open and seductively pressed her tongue up against her teeth as she gave out a sultry look.

As for her fun bikini, Jesy proudly showed off her body confidence in the plunging bright yellow halterneck top which featured a large ruffle all the way across her chest and showed off her tan lines.

She kept things matching with a pair of bikini bottoms in the exact same yellow color which sat low below her pierced bellybutton. The two-piece perfectly highlighted her slim waist and toned tummy.

The comments section of the bikini snap, which was simply captioned with three smiling sunshine emoji, was overrun with praise for the British pop star.

“Jesy your bod,” one person commented with two fire emoji.

“JESY WE NEED A WARNING BEFORE YOU POST SOMETHING THIS HOT,” another fan commented in all caps.

Several others described the “Shout Out To My Ex” singer as being “Body Goals.”

“I’m loving this quarantine content,” another Instagram user told her.

The bikini photo has received more than 433,000 likes and has gained over 3,700 comments in the first 17 hours since she shared it.

Jesy’s been keeping fans well updated with how she’s doing as she rides out the coronavirus at home in the U.K.

Last week, she shared a video of herself posing in a red bikini while out in her garden.

Prior to that, the star — who’s been very outspoken about her past struggles with body image — treated her fans once again with a short video of herself rocking a plunging hot pink bikini while she once again worked on her tan while practicing social distancing.