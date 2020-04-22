Brielle Biermann Shows Skin In A Plunging Cut-Out Bikini Top

The reality star left very little to the imagination in her revealing bikini look.

Brielle Biermann showed off plenty of skin in a risque video recently shared to her Instagram stories. The stunning Don’t Be Tardy star didn’t leave much at all to the imagination on the social media site over the weekend after she slipped into a plunging ribbed white bikini top that showed off plenty of her decolletage.

The reality star shared the sizzling selfie video with her 1.3 million followers as she proudly showed off her body confidence in the very revealing bikini.

In the video, which was posted on April 19 and can still be seen via Bravo, Brielle wowed as she pointed her forward-facing camera towards her chest to give the world a good look at her swimwear.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann‘s daughter seriously stunned in her white ribbed bikini top which featured a very open slit that stretched vertically down the top of her chest to show off plenty of skin. The top also had a large cut-out horizontally below her chest to reveal even more of her fit body.

The bikini top scooped low under her arms and had thicker straps over her shoulders.

Bravo reported that Brielle seductively panned the camera over her chest to make sure her fans got a good look at her top half and her glowing tan. She didn’t reveal if she sported matching bottoms, though the clip came shortly after her 18-year-old sister Ariana Biermann showed off her own bikini body on her account.

The reality star pursed her full lips as she filmed herself and had her long, brunette hair tied up into a high ponytail with a matching white hair tie. Her straight locks fell down over her shoulders and slightly in front of her face as she posed for the camera with a rack of children’s clothes behind her.

She held on to what appeared to be a bright orange T-Shirt in her right hand. Brielle seemed to rock more natural makeup for the bikini video. Her blemish-free skin looked flawless and she kept her eye makeup to a minimum with her lips a simple, natural pink.

The upload revealed that she used the Instagram stories filter called ‘Top Babe Look’ to make her skin glow even more.

Brielle’s no stranger to showing off all her hard work on her bikini body on social media.

Last month, the 23-year-old sizzled in a very cheeky bikini photo that showed off her toned derriere.

That photo, which has been liked almost 50,000 times, showed Brielle strike a seductive pose as she snapped a mirror selfie over her shoulder. She had her back towards the camera while she rocked a revealing orange thong two-piece.