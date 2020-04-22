Halsey Dabbles In Cosplay By Rocking A Pink Wig And Sexy Sailor Costume

The singer's fans thought that she looked like an anime character.

Halsey tantalized her fans by rocking a revealing cosplay costume. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old “Colors” hitmaker took to Instagram to share a photo of her mostly pink ensemble with her 19.2 million followers, and many of her awestruck admirers thought that she looked like an anime babe.

Halsey was pictured wearing a skintight white crop top that was short enough to expose a hint of underboob. The garment featured a large pink sailor collar with two white stripes. A playful pink bow adorned the center of the small shirt. The overall effect was a sexed-up, feminized take on a classic sailor uniform.

Halsey’s matching schoolgirl-style skirt was pleated, and it featured two white stripes around the bottom. The short garment left much of her slender thighs exposed. It had a high waist that covered up her bellybutton, but the singer’s eye-catching costume still showcased a large swath of her flat midriff.

Halsey gave her look a slight punk edge by wearing a pair of knee-high combat boots with the girly costume. Her footwear featured thick rubber soles and laces that went all the way up the front of the boots. She completed her costume with a cotton candy-colored wig. Her pink hairpiece had thick bangs, and it was styled in soft waves. The singer’s beauty look included a dark pink lip and subtle eye makeup.

Halsey chose an unusual angle for her picture. The camera was positioned on the ground, and it was aiming up at her as she pretending like she was about to stomp on it. She had her skirt strategically positioned between her legs to ensure that she didn’t reveal too much. The synth-pop sensation had her lips parted wide as she stared down at the camera with a somewhat defiant and intimidating expression on her face.

Halsey didn’t reveal what inspired her to play dress-up or whether she was supposed to be a specific character. Instead, she referenced the game show Jeopardy in the caption of her post.

As of this writing, Halsey’s followers have liked her Instagram post over 1.7 million times. Many of her fans responded to her photo by suggesting that she looks like one of the doe-eyed heroines from the Sailor Moon anime and manga series.

“Beautiful, looks like sailor chibiusa,” read one response to the singer’s post.

“The cosplay community is convulsing,” another fan remarked.

“Quarantine Halsey made anime Halsey because she has too much time on her hands,” quipped a third admirer.

A rather large number of the singer’s fans also begged her to stomp or step on them.

“You could step on me and I’d say thank you,” read a fourth response to her post.

Halsey’s fans have been very appreciative of many of her recent social media posts because they show her wearing revealing looks. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was pictured rocking a skimpy white bikini in a set of photos that she uploaded to Instagram earlier this month.