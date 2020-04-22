‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Tell Beau Clark To ‘Run’ After Blowout With Stassi Over ‘Weird’ Kristen Friendship

The Bravo couple's blowout over Kristen Doute took place hours before they got engaged.

Vanderpump Rules fans think Beau Clark should “run” from Stassi Schroeder before it’s too late. The Bravo stars got into a heated argument on the night before their engagement, and some viewers think Beau should get out now.

On the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show, Stassi became “triggered” by her former friend Kristen Doute’s behavior around Beau during a Witches of WeHo Wine tasting party. Fans may recall that it was Kristen who introduced Stassi to her longtime friend, Beau.

In a clip from the episode posted by TooFab, Stassi exploded over the fact that Beau is still friendly with Kristen, whom she has been in a long feud with. Stassi called the friendship “weird” and revealed that it brings her back to when Kristen was dating Tom Sandoval and hooked up with Stassi’s then-boyfriend Jax and lied to everyone about it “for a very very long time.”

After Beau assured Kristen that they are still friends but that he probably wouldn’t give her as big of a hug as he normally would with Stassi watching, Kristen called him out for letting his girlfriend decide who his friends are.

Stassi interrupted the discussion and accused Beau of always “choosing Kristen,” which spawned a tense exchange.

After Beau told Stassi she doesn’t get to decide who his friends are, Stassi told him he’s “holding onto something f*cking weird” by continuing his friendship with her enemy.

“You can go home to Kristen or you can go home to me,” Stassi told Beau. “I feel so embarrassed and so weird and I can’t believe you’re doing this to me right now. …I am your f*cking person, am I not? Am I not? Beau, am I not?!”

The blowout fight took place last July, hours before Beau planned to propose to Stassi, so it put him in an even more awkward position when deciding if Kristen should be included at a planned engagement celebration at Lisa Vanderpump’s Villa Rosa mansion. (In the end, the James Mae founder wasn’t invited.)

As the episode aired, Vanderpump Rules fans took to Twitter to react to the drama, with many of them advising the commercial casting director to “run,” as can be seen by the comments below.

So who went from rooting for stassi and Beau to screaming for him to run.. #vanderpumprules — jill (@jillbadazta00) April 22, 2020

#PumpRules This episode showed just how abusive Stassi is to Beau, if he was smart he would run because it won't get better. — Patricia Mahoney (@PatriciaMom27) April 22, 2020

Stassi is not ready for a marriage. She’s sure as hell not ready for kids. Omg she’s a nightmare . Imagine her as a wife and mom ????Lord have mercy. Beau… run! #pumprules — Melissa (@sassy_mel) April 22, 2020

Stassi’s parents even said bad things about her and how she wasn’t ready for a relationship! Even her parents can’t stand her. Beau run. Run away. But first get your Bravo contract… then run. #PumpRules — Melissa (@sassy_mel) April 22, 2020

Stassi later took to Twitter to call out viewers who are concerned about her relationship. The Vanderpump Rules veteran made it clear that her man knows what he’s getting into.

“All these ppl tweeting at Beau to ‘run’ like he wasn’t aware I was psycho before now,” The Next Level Basic author captioned a GIF of a giggling man.

Beau also hit Twitter to retweet Stassi’s remark as he added, “My new drinking game. Every time someone tweets me RUN, I drink.”

The Bravo star clearly received a lot of tweets advising him to run, because three hours later he gave fans an update.

“OK I’m drunk,” Beau tweeted. ” I’m annoyed. You don’t know me. I’m happy in my relationship! I can psychoanalyze myself without your DM’s or comments. I still have my balls, a** wads! (I love that word – a** wads).”

Beau and Stassi are currently engaged and their wedding is planned for this October in Italy.