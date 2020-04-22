Pamela Alexandra Gives Instagram Followers An Eyeful Of Underboob In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram model Pamela Alexandra didn’t disappoint her 3.6 million followers with her latest post that featured a skimpy pink bikini and a tease of underboob. The post, consisting of a photo and video, appeared on the social media platform on Tuesday, April 22.

The bikini is hot pink in color and consists of one piece of fabric across the chest and a string bottom half with an overlaying skirt. The bikini top includes thick shoulder straps while the material ends just above Pamela’s rib cage, showing off a bit of her underboob. Her flat, narrow tummy is left completely exposed while the bikini bottoms ride high on her curvy hips. The waistband and strip of fabric between her legs peek out from the top of the tight-fitting skirt, which clings to Pamela’s curvy hips and thighs.

The model accessorizes with various bracelets and earrings. She wears her dark tresses in several long, thin braids that spill around her head and down her back. The upper layer of the braids are pinned back on top of her head, forming a mini ponytail. Pamela uses thick black mascara, eyeliner, and pink-painted lips to make her facial features pop while flaunting shiny, magenta fingernails.

The post starts off with a short video clip in which Pamela twirls around for her followers and adjusts her bathing suit. She also speaks directly to her fans, telling them that she just got back from the pool and feels as if the temperature of the bathroom is 105 degrees. She then fans her face and starts laughing at herself, showing a flash of her bright-white smile. The model completes one more adjustment, turning her back and side to the camera before switching off the video.

In the second part of the post, Pamela takes a mirror selfie in the same bathroom. She stands with her legs spread and one hand tucked behind her back. The model takes the photo while staring unsmiling at her phone.

In the caption of the post, Pamela writes about her “sweet tan” and adds a tired face emoji as if lamenting that she is no longer as tan. Her large fanbase appeared to love the post, leaving over 120,000 likes and more than 2,500 comments within the first day of being posted. Many of Pamela’s followers gushed over her beauty and enviable figure in the comments section while others simply resorted to emoji to express how they felt. Fire and heart emoji were the most popular choice.

Earlier this month, Pamela left little to the imagination in a different pink bikini video post, which was taken in Brazil. The model flaunted her generous curves and busty chest in the short video clip and received many compliments on her outfit.