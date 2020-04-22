Camille Kostek Stuns In Throwback Bikini Snaps, But Gronk Fans Are Distracted By Her Mention Of ‘The Bay’

Camille rocked a white two-piece and posed in the sand.

Camille Kostek’s latest sizzling social media upload was a set of sexy throwback photos from her 2019 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue photo shoot. However, many of her fans were more interested in words that accompanied the steamy bikini snapshots than the images themselves.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old model and former New England Patriots cheerleader took to Instagram to share the pair of pictures with her 756,000 followers. Camille was flaunting her bombshell curves in a tiny white bikini constructed out of ribbed fabric. Her banded top featured thick shoulder straps and fixed triangle cups that left little of her ample cleavage to the imagination. The model’s matching bottoms had a high waist that hit her at the bellybutton. The garment also had high-cut leg openings that showed off her curvy hips and shapely thighs. The two-piece’s dazzling white hue was striking against Camille’s deep tan.

Camille was wearing her long blond hair down and parted to the side. It was styled in beachy, tousled waves that tumbled over her shoulders and down her back. She was rocking a fresh-faced look that included minimal or no makeup.

In her first photo, Camille was pictured posing in the damp sand near the edge of the water on a serene beach. She was positioned on her side, and she was using her left arm to hold her body up at an angle. In her second snapshot, the model was lying down on her side with her head resting on her left hand. A few beach goers and a strip of dark rocks were visible in the background. The large stones were keeping the water near Camille calm and still.

In the caption of her post, Camille wrote that her photos were taken “down by the bay.” Many of her followers were convinced that this was a reference to Tampa Bay. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her boyfriend, NFL star Rob Gronkowski, is coming out of retirement to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’ll be joining his former New England Patriots teammate, Tom Brady, on the Florida team.

Some of Camille’s Instagram followers were excited about the news, while others were a bit disappointed.

“Welcome to Tampa!!!! You’re going to love it here,” read one response to her post.

“TAMPA bay honey!!!! let’s go!!! so stoked for the boys,” another fan wrote.

“Down by the bay where Tom and gronk play for tampa bay…. heartbroken but good luck boys!” remarked a third admirer.

“Ok.. honestly Tampa Bay can have Gronk and Tom but at least leave us Camille!” a fourth comment read.

While Camille’s caption was likely a cheeky reference to the news about Gronk, her throwback Sports Illustrated photos were not taken in Tampa Bay. Rather, they were snapped on a bay located on the coast of South Australia’s Kangaroo Island.