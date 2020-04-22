Aaron Carter Announces That Girlfriend Melanie Martin Is Pregnant

Aaron Carter revealed that he and girlfriend Melanie Martin are expecting their first child together earlier today on his Instagram Live, reports People. According to the outlet, Aaron showed his fans a positive pregnancy test and told them that he was making the official announcement.

“I’m going to be a busy father for sure,” he said.

Afterward, he spoke exclusively to People about his hopes and fears regarding the pregnancy. He said that both he and Melanie were both trying to get pregnant, and now he intends to focus on being a good dad.

“I’m focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn’t necessarily just music.”

Earlier this year, Aaron penned a lengthy tribute to Melanie and their relationship on Instagram. It accompanied a touching photograph of the two of them kissing. Aaron also has “Melanie” tattooed above his eye.

The news of the couple moving forward in a relationship is somewhat surprising, considering Melanie was arrested on domestic violence charges at the end of March after she and Aaron allegedly got into a violent altercation after she revealed her pregnancy. Aaron thought she was lying.

At the time, the “Fool’s Gold” singer seemed adamant about cutting Melanie out of his life. He told TMZ that he didn’t intend to let her back in the house. He also claimed that his legal team would not let him continue his relationship with her after her arrest.

He tweeted about their relationship shortly after, writing that “you don’t have to wait for someone to treat you badly repeatedly.”

you don't have to wait for someone to treat you bad repeatedly. All it takes is once, and if they get away with it that once, if they know they can treat you like that, then it sets the pattern for the future.” — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) March 30, 2020

People asked Aaron about the altercation and his previous remarks on Melanie. It seems that the couple has gotten past the incident.

“We just realized that we love each other,” he says.

Responses to Melanie and Aaron’s news has received a mixed reaction on social media. Some of Aaron’s most loyal fans are happy for him, while others are concerned that he could be in an unhealthy relationship. A few users are still doubtful that Melanie is actually pregnant.

Aaron has been at the center of a lot of family turmoil over the last year, not just with Melanie but also with his famous brother, Nick Carter. Nick previously had a restraining order granted against Aaron.

However, he told People that he still considers family to be “most important.”