Aisha Thalia Flaunts Figure In Skintight Jumpsuit, Gives Timely Quarantine Message

For those who are eating out of boredom during the current coronavirus pandemic lockdown, Aisha Thalia has a message for you: “Step away from your fridge.” Posting an image of herself to her official Instagram account, the brunette bombshell warned her 551,000-plus Instagram followers that it is boredom making them seek out food and not hunger.

“Someone told me to tell you that you’re not hungry,” the Instagram celebrity said before reminding her fans that they were actually bored instead.

Wearing a skintight Touch Dolls outfit that shows off her hourglass figure to perfection, the image included in the Instagram post shows Aisha standing tall as she posed for the shot. The jumpsuit is a vivid blue with neon green strips along the edges of the outfit’s panels.

On her feet are matching stilettos in a similar vibrant shade. A multitude of thin ties wraps around Aisha’s feet.

The Instagram celebrity is holding a neon yellow clutch bag in one hand. Her other hand is tousling her hair, which springs out naturally, showing off the golden highlights.

Aisha is looking down at the ground and she has chosen to wear large thin gold hoops in her ears, which appears to be her only jewelry for this shot. Her make up — as always — is immaculate.

Standing in a white room, a matching chair is positioned to one side behind the model and a plant is situated in the other corner, adding a green splash of color to the pale room.

Her Instagram followers were quick to start commenting on the post and within two hours, the image had already gathered more than 4,000 likes.

“Omg, how did you know, who told you?!” one follower said in obvious response to the caption.

“You couldn’t have posted this BEFORE I ate that vegan ice cream bar?” a person wrote.

“Best silhouette,” another fan wrote, adding a fire emoji for extra emphasis.

In fact, many people also used emojis by themselves in order to convey how they felt about Aisha’s latest picture. Most popular were the heart and heart-eyed emoji along with the ever-popular fire emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aisha admitted that she had struggled, along with everyone else, regarding boredom eating. Posting a picture of herself wearing a skimpy black bikini, the Instagram model announced that she had been sitting on the couch eating ice cream at 10 a.m. The sexy bikini image was a throwback to two weeks earlier, the model said in the caption.