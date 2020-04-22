Suzy Cortez Sticks $100 Bills In Her Tiny Bikini

Suzy Cortez put on another jaw-dropping display on Instagram, rocking a mismatched bikini that showed off her bombshell body. The April 21 upload generated a lot of buzz for more reasons than one.

The sultry shot captured Miss BumBum World 2019 in bed that was covered with a fitted white sheet. Behind her was a plain wall, making for a very simple background. Cortez did not share her specific location in the geotag, but judging by her attire; she appeared to be somewhere warm. The model, who recently sizzled in an all-black outfit, showed off her curvaceous figure in a mismatched bikini that hugged her in all the right places.

The top of the suit boasted a dark pink fabric that appeared to be made from leather. Its triangular cups left little to the imagination with Castro flaunting her cleavage for the camera. She wore a few $100 bills tucked into her chest, drawing further attention to her tanned bust. The suit’s criss-cross straps sat tight on the Brazilian babe’s neck, showing off her muscular arms and shoulders.

Her bottoms were just as revealing, if not more, with string sides that tied on either side of her hip. Only a portion of her fit thighs were on display while the low-cut front offered a great view of her toned and tanned abs. The model proceeded to tuck more money into the band of her bikini bottoms, tugging at one of the crisp bills with her right hand.

For the smoking hot look, Cortez added a gorgeous application of glam. In addition to a defined brow, she added a purple shimmer to the tops of her large eyelids, as well as a few layers of mascara. She also included a little bit of blush on her cheeks, along with a light pink gloss on her pout. Cortez wore her part in the middle, adding a few loose waves throughout the body of her mane. In her caption, the babe directed her followers to the fans only portion of her website and even included a link.

The post has earned the model rave reviews so far with over 5,000 likes and 100-pls comments in only an hour. Most fans were quick to applaud her gorgeous figure while a few others critiqued it.

“Love you all time mami,” one social media user raved alongside a series of red hearts.

“Suzy your getting way to Muscular, you used to be soft and smooth and now you look hard and angry,” another Instagrammer commented.

“This is so hot,” a third fan added with plenty of flame emoji.