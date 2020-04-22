Kelly Dodd Apologizes For Saying Coronavirus Is ‘God’s Way Of Thinning The Herd’

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd recently made some surprising comments on her Instagram account, including that she believes the novel coronavirus is possibly “God’s way of thinning the herd,” reports Page Six.

However, after receiving significant backlash online, Kelly shared videos apologizing for offending anyone with her remarks on her Instagram story.

Kelly’s original comments have since been deleted by writer Evan Ross Katz took screenshots of the comments and shared them on Instagram. He compared Kelly’s comments to a similar message conveyed by Vanessa Hudgens. Like Hudgens, the Real Housewives of Orange County star is receiving backlash for her remarks, which many have deemed offensive.

The initial controversy started when Kelly shared that she had recently flown on an airplane. When someone questioned why she was traveling amid the pandemic, Kelly wrote that if she wasn’t supposed to fly, then airlines wouldn’t still be running. She added that she wasn’t being “elitist” as someone accused, but had to “get back.”

“Do you know how many people died from the H1N1, the swine flu or SARS? It’s 25% get your facts straight you only hearing numbers not the reality! It’s God’s way of thinning the herd!” she responded in a different comment.

Earlier today, the reality star apologized for her response, saying that she was sorry for offending anyone with her poor choice of words.

“I hope you guys can all forgive me for saying something so ridiculous and so stupid. So, again please accept my apology and I feel bad for everybody out there who has lost loved ones and I hope everybody is safe and protects themselves against this pandemic. “

Kelly also said that her initial comments were more about questioning God’s intentions but not that she actually meant what she was saying. Before her apology video, Kelly also shared footage of her receiving a COVID-19 test on her Instagram story. She filmed her doctor performing the nasal swab and wrote that it hurt in text across the short clip.

The response to her apology was mixed on social media. Some of Kelly’s fans felt she was sincere and that people were being too hard on her, while others thought Kelly’s apology lacked sincerity. A few people even called for the popular Bravo series to be canceled.

Former RHOC star, Vicki Gunvalson, also received flack for requesting that California Governor Gavin Newsom reopen California as soon as May 1 so that hairdressers, nail techs, and other small businesses can open their doors again.