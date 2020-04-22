‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Is Barely Contained By Tiny Shiny Green Bikini: ‘What Day Is It?’

Boy Meets World star Maitland Ward is struggling to remember the day, but she’s not struggling to soak up some sun as she stays at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. It seems that her Instagram followers appreciate her efforts during this unusual time.

In her post, the adult film star stood outside on a balcony that overlooked a beautiful blue sky, sprawling city below, and had a gorgeous view in the distance. She posed with one arm resting on the railing and the other by her side. Maitland wore a tiny shiny neon green bikini top. The cut of the swimwear showed off a large portion of the model’s ample bosom. She paired the little top with minuscule matching bikini bottoms that barely protected her modesty and tied over each hip. The swimsuit showed off Maitland’s flat stomach, nipped-in waist, and voluptuous hips.

Maitland wore makeup that left her looking fresh. Complimentary eyeshadow paired with black eyeliner and mascara made the actress’s bright blue eyes pop against her porcelain skin. A light pink lip color filled in her full lips. She wore her long red hair in touseled waves that hung mostly over one shoulder from a side part. She didn’t wear any other accessories with the risque swimwear.

The porn star joked about wondering what day it was in her caption, and her followers absolutely understood the feeling. Almost 50,000 Instagram users showed Maitland some love by hitting the “like” button. Plus, nearly 850 people dropped an uplifting comment for the actress. A few people let her know that it was taco Tuesday, which is a favorite for many, and others left a lot of flame emoji, indicating they thought her tiny bikini was hot.

“Day to worship whoever made that bathing suit you’re in,” teased one Instagrammer.

“Hot girl in amazing green bikini day apparently,” a second joked.

“Who carries beautiful love the way you wear that bikini those gorgeous eyes magnificent smile you have the face of an Angel the body of a goddess wickedly perfect you are ginger heaven Deelishis sexy ray of sunshine,” opined a third devotee.

“You are knocking it out of the park,” a fourth follower declared.

