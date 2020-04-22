Puerto Rican Beauty Amanda Diaz Shares A Sultry Video Of Herself In A Black Bra & Panties

Puerto Rican beauty Amanda Diaz shared a saucy video with her many Instagram followers earlier tonight. The video showed her wearing a black bra and matching black panties with a few filters applied.

In the short clip, Amanda saunters toward the camera while modeling her underwear. At the end of the video, she flirtatiously blows a kiss at the camera lens. At first, the model playfully ran her fingers beneath the straps of her panties while making a sultry face at the camera.

At a few points in the video clip, she coyly flipped her wavy brown hair, which hung loosely around her face. Every so often, Amanda would strike a new pose and linger there for a few seconds so her fans could appreciate her hourglass figure.

The stunner wore an underwire bra that created a little bit of cleavage, much to the delight of her 646,200 followers. She paired the bra with high-cut panties that showed off her thick thighs and naturally curvy hips.

To make the video memorable, Amanda added two filters. One filter made the footage look like it belonged to an old-fashioned film strip, while the other added sparkles, so that every time Amanda moved, a different part of her glittered.

Amanda completed her ensemble with a full face of makeup. She used a lip liner to line her plump lips and then filled them in with glossy nude lipstick. She also used a little bit of gray and white eyeshadows to create a smokey eye look and thickened her lashes with mascara. Finally, Amanda groomed her eyebrows and used an even-toned foundation across her face.

She neglected to say where the video was filmed, but it appeared to be in her house. A shelf full of accessories and designer handbags was visible behind her.

In less than an hour of going live, Amanda’s post racked up more than 32,700 likes, and more than 73,000 people viewed the clip. Fans quickly congregated in her comments section to praise her hourglass figure.

Aside from her regular followers, several of Amanda’s famous friends and colleagues also liked and commented on her post, including Naz Kavari, Natalia Garibotto, Daisy Marquez, Matt Paris, and Iris Beilin.

“Wowwww girl you popped off,” wrote one fan, trailing their emoji with a heart-eyes emoji and a fire emoji.

“The content we’ve been waiting for,” raved another admirer.

“I am speechless,” said a third user.

“Imagine looking like this,” chimed in a fourth person.