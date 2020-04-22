Jessie James Decker Rocks A T-Shirt And Black Underwear In Hilarious Instagram Update

Country crooner Jessie James Decker has been keeping her 3.2 million Instagram followers entertained by sharing plenty of updates documenting her quarantine activities, and that’s exactly what her latest post did. While some updates showed Jessie all dolled up, others gave her fans a peek into the reality of being cooped up at home all the time — and her most recent update fell into the latter camp.

In the shot, Jessie was spread out on a modern armchair in the middle of what appeared to be a bedroom. The bed wasn’t made, and one of her children appeared to be nestled in amidst all the pillows and blankets. A golden retriever was sprawled across the large area rug, and the room was in a bit of a disarray, with the nightstand overflowing and some pillows having fallen off the bed.

Jessie wore a plain white t-shirt that clung to her ample assets and ended just above her belly button. She paired the t-shirt with some simple black underwear that showcased her incredible legs, as well as several inches of her toned stomach. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of cozy-looking slippers. The country star had one arm stretched out, nearly reaching the ground, while the other clutched a glass of red wine. Her eyes appeared to be closed in the photo as she took a moment to recuperate.

Jessie paired the shot with a simple caption, and though the picture showcased her toned physique, it also communicated her exhaustion in a cheeky fashion. Her fans absolutely loved the hilarious and real update on her day-to-day life during quarantine, and the post racked up over 50,800 likes within just 25 minutes, including a like from reality television star Chelsea Houska. The post also received 1,025 comments within less than half an hour from her eager fans, many of whom found the shot relatable.

“That explains pretty much everyday for us. Love this! Your tan is on point,” one fan commented.

“How is this still so glamorous,” another follower added.

“Can you do a live about what you eat in a day? And how you stay in shape??” one fan questioned, curious to know the secrets behind Jessie’s physique.

“Yup that’s all of us right now! Minus the super hot body! Lol,” another said.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Jessie another real peek at life during quarantine with a short video post she shared. She rocked a cropped long-sleeved shirt and sweatpants with a visible panty line, and had her hair pulled up in a messy bun. She busted out a few dance moves, all while clutching a glass of red wine in her hand, and ended the video by stepping out of the video frame and seeming to crash into something for a hilarious post.