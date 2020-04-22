Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Her Curvaceous Physique In A Crop Top

Fit bombshell Yaslen Clemente thrilled her 1.7 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she showcased her curves and filled her fans in on her Tuesday night plans. While Yaslen didn’t include a geotag on her post to specify her location, fans will recognize her condo in the background, with the picture on the wall behind the large white couch atop a gray shag rug.

The ensemble Yaslen rocked was from the retailer PrettyLittleThing, and she made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging them in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. In the first snap, she got playful with her posing. Yaslen had one thumb hooked in the waistband of her white sweatpants, tugging them down slightly to reveal more of her toned stomach. The sweatpants had a drawstring waist that wasn’t tied up, and a figure-hugging fit that showcased her toned thighs.

She paired the bottoms with a crop top that left little to the imagination. The top was crafted from fabric with a pale tan and brown print, with a few bright orange accents to introduce a burst of color. It featured long sleeves and a seriously plunging neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The top was knotted between her breasts and showcased plenty of her toned stomach.

Yaslen flashed a peace sign at the camera while sticking her tongue out in the first snap. Her blond locks were down in soft curls, and she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup.

In the second snap, Yaslen got a bit more serious, allowing her face to fall back into a calm expression. She stared straight at the camera with one arm by her side and the other thumb hooked continuing to be hooked into the waistband of her bottoms.

In the caption of the post, Yaslen shared her dinner plans with her followers. They absolutely loved the update, and the two sizzling snaps, and the post racked up over 33,100 likes within just five hours. It also received 397 comments from her eager fans.

“Such a babe,” one fan said, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“So gorgeous,” another fan commented.

“Always so perfect,” one follower added.

“You’re so sweet so unbelievably gorgeous as always hope you are well,” another said.

