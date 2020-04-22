Ashanti Flaunts Her Curves In A Bikini Top And Scandalous Daisy Dukes

R&B singer Ashanti tantalized her 5.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she shared a smoking-hot snap that showcased her voluptuous physique. She didn’t provide any context for the photo, simply adding a trio of emoji as the caption of the post.

Ashanti posed in front of a plain white backdrop that allowed her curves to be the focal point of the snap. She tagged several people in the picture who were responsible for the look, which emphasized her assets to perfection.

On top, Ashanti rocked a skimpy bikini top with a unique zig-zag print that stretched across each cup horizontally. A delicate bow embellishment connected the two cups, and thin golden chains stretched around her neck to secure it. The top appeared to be covering her ample assets without actually offering much support, as the look displayed a tantalizing amount of cleavage as well as a serious amount of under boob. Her curves looked moments from bursting out of the skimpy top.

She paired the bikini top with some high-waisted Daisy Dukes that left little to the imagination. The waistband came right at her natural waist, with her belly button just peeking out. The shorts were a light-wash denim with some distressed sections along the front. They barely came an inch down her thighs, looking almost more like underwear than shorts. Though the photo was cropped just above her knees so not all of her legs were visible, her voluptuous thighs were on full display.

Ashanti made a major style statement with her accessories as well. She layered on heaps of golden bangles on each arm, and also added a pair of majorly oversized hoop earrings. She finished off with several delicate necklaces layered so they came to different points on her chest, with one dipping down between her cleavage. She also got playful with her beauty look, opting for curled pigtails that she tugged with one hand while the other settled on her waist.

Ashanti’s fans absolutely loved the sizzling snap, which racked up over 109,900 likes within just 40 minutes. It also received 2,802 comments within the same time span, as her eager fans raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Yes, way to slay!” one fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

“Yep she’s a QUEEN,” another said.

“Never looked better,” one fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

The songstress loves to showcase her curves, and often takes some major style risks in her sexy stage outfits. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a post with a few snaps from a performance she did in Philadelphia. She paired a voluminous green coat with sexy fishnet stockings and a black bodysuit underneath for a bold look.