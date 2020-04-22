‘The Walking Dead’ Director Sticks Decapitated Prop Head Of Alpha On His Gate To ‘Scare Any Virus Away’

Greg Nicotero lines his gate with prop heads previously used in 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The Walking Dead‘s director and special effects guy, Greg Nicotero, has placed a macabre warning on his gate against any errant viruses, according to The Sun.

With the advent of the Whisperer War in Season 10 of The Walking Dead, many fans were relieved when their leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton), was finally killed. Decapitated by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) at the behest of Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), her head was cut off and left on a spike for Beta (Ryan Hurst) to find.

Now, that prop head has wound up on one of the spikes on Nicotero’s gate. According to the cation on the picture he posted to his official Instagram account, it is “sure to scare any virus away.”

It was not the only gruesome head mounted on his fenceline either. A total of six heads — all props from The Walking Dead — were used as decoration.

Next to the bloody head of Alpha, Nicotero lists the head of Bicycle Girl. This character appeared in Season 1 of The Walking Dead when Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) encountered her laying on the ground with only her upper torso. Reaching out to Rick, he ignored Bicycle Girl at first and then returned, later on, to put her out of her misery.

Next up is a female walker that was killed by Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) in the farmhouse in Episode 1 of Season 3. This head was also later reused as one of the heads seen in the Governor’s (David Morrissey) fish tanks.

Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) walker pets seen when she first appeared in The Walking Dead are also on display. Both being used as decoration.

Between them, is another head featured in the Governor’s fish tanks. However, this head was a replica of Ben Gardener, who was a character that appeared in the movie, Jaws. In the movie, Ben’s head was shown as it popped up from a hole in the bottom of his boat. Nicotero, who is both a horror fan and fond of inserting horror-themed Easter eggs in AMC’s hit zombie apocalypse TV series, chose to include this head in the Governor’s macabre collection.

Khary Payton, who plays Ezekiel in The Walking Dead, was quick to comment on the post.

“Anyone else and you’d think this quarantine was getting to them but it’s Greg. That’s just a regular Saturday,” the actor wrote.

Many other fans also joined in to comment, many complimenting the special effects expert on his skills.