Yarishna Ayala Flaunts Her Muscular Booty In A Black Bathing Suit

Puerto Rican beauty Yarishna Ayala showed off her toned glutes in a sexy new video shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers on Tuesday afternoon.

In the video, Yarishna wore a strappy black one-piece that exposed her muscular booty and curvy figure. Not only did she flaunt her prodigious backside, but the model also gave her fans a glorious view of her thick thighs.

The clip begins with Yarishna filming her reflection on her iPhone camera. She gently lifted her leg, bending it slightly at the knee to add extra plumpness to her rear.

Toward the latter half of the video, she alternated her weight to the other leg and panned the camera down her body to ensure her white sneakers from Rovux Footwear were captured on the recording.

Another area of interest in the footage is Yarishna’s incredibly toned arms. She filmed herself doing a few bicep curls while recording herself to make sure her admirers could get a good view of her stunning physique.

Yarishna’s dark hair looked sleek and extra straight, and she let her lustrous locks flow down her backside. Her hair is long enough to brush against the curve of her behind.

She completed her ensemble with a light layer of makeup that included an even application of foundation, mascara, and pink lipstick. She also painted her short nails white.

She opted not to use Instagram’s geotag feature, but it appeared the video was filmed in Yarishna’s home. A large television was visible behind her atop a glass display case, and she stood in front of a white-cushioned couch.

According to Yarishna’s caption, she is debuting in the wellness category this year and has been working hard to get the results visible in the Instagram video clip.

Within four hours of going live, the beauty’s latest Instagram share earned over 8,800 likes, and more than 400 comments. Her fans poured into her comments section to admire her bodacious body.

“Absolutely breathtaking beauty,” said one admirer.

“That is one sexy body how. do you get that way gorgeous,” wrote another user.

“Damn extraordinary curves and features… simply gorgeous… simply beautiful,” gushed a third person.

“Your legs glutes and thighs are soooo thick and sexy strong the best,” chimed in a fourth fan, trailing their comment with multiple emoji, including heart-eyes, flames, and red hearts.

Earlier this month, Yarishna showed off her hourglass figure in a skimpy black bodysuit paired with matching knee-high socks.