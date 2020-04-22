‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Phyllis Cooks Up A New Scheme

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, April 22 tease that Phyllis has had it with Abby’s noisy construction across the road, but Jack might have a cure for that even though he doesn’t realize it. Plus, Kyle agonizes over the friend he once had and lost in Theo.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is motivated by Jack (Peter Bergman), according to SheKnows Soaps. Although Phyllis managed to temporarily stop Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) early morning construction noise from her project across the street, Abby is back at it again. Now Phyllis is struggling to deal with the fallout that so much racket causes for her guests. Phyllis is at her wit’s end, and that’s precisely what Abby wants to happen.

However, when Jack drops by, and he and Phyllis catch up, they reminisce about their youth. In one of their discussions, Jack remembers how a Jabot building site once got shut down over fossils, and that manages to give Phyllis an idea. If she can’t shut Abby down over code violations, then perhaps she can figure out a way to plant some old bones at the site to cause Abby issues and stop the neverending noise. Whatever Phyllis comes up with is sure to leave Abby furious. These two aren’t quite yet ready to bury the hatchet despite being on the same side when it comes to Adam (Mark Grossman) making waves for the Newmans.

Elsewhere, Kyle (Michael Mealor) has regrets over Theo (Tyler Johnson). They haven’t always been enemies. At one time, Theo was actually Kyle’s friend. However, even during their friendship, the fact that Kyle still had the safety net of being an Abbott was a problem for Theo. They enjoyed a friendly competition as friends, but by virtue of his family, Kyle could never lose, and Theo didn’t have that. It was bound to cause some resentment.

Now that Theo found out he’s related to Kyle and Jack, he still doesn’t quite have the fallback that Kyle has, especially since Theo chose to cheat in an effort to best Kyle. Jack isn’t willing to step in and force Kyle to give Theo another chance. Although Kyle and Summer (Hunter King) celebrate a bit because of his big win at Jabot, Kyle still feels lingering concern for his cousin. In a way, Kyle can understand why there’s a problem. However, Summer is convinced that Theo got what he deserved, and she also thinks he’ll eventually land on his feet.