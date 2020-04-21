‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Says Lisa Vanderpump’s Chapter Is ‘Closed,’ Talks Friendship With Dorit Kemsley

Erika Jayne is sharing new details about Season 10.

Erika Jayne is ready to move past Lisa Vanderpump’s reign on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During a recent interview with BUILD, Erika was asked for her thoughts on Lisa and her potential future with the show and quickly made it clear that Lisa’s chapter on the show was closed before saying that she and her co-stars, including new cast members Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, are living in the present and loving the new vibe of the Bravo reality show.

“[That chapter is] closed,” Erika confirmed, according to a report from Yahoo! Movies. “We’re living in the present. I think it’s a different energy. I think it looks completely different and fast and all the more better. I enjoy the vibe.”

Throughout filming on the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2019, the cast enjoyed a number of vacations with one another, including a trip to New York City for Kyle Richards’ fashion show, which fans saw on last week’s premiere episode, and a visit to Rome, Italy, which the ladies chronicled on their social media pages.

“We are going to Rome and it is beautiful. It is everything these trips should be. It’s glamorous, it’s fun, it’s conflict-ridden, it’s tears, it’s laughs, it’s fashion, and it’s food.” Erika teased.

After opening up about Garcelle Beauvais, telling BUILD that her new co-star has a great story to tell and “different layers” to her personality, Erika said she absolutely loves Dorit Kemsley and enjoyed the time she spent with her during filming. As she explained, Dorit is a good girl who loves to laugh and is a genuine person.

Erika then said that she likes all of her cast mates and applauded the women of the show for being honest and true with their feelings during filming before adding that they all genuinely care about one another, despite the drama they may endure on the show.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Erika spoke to Hollywood Life last week about which former Real Houswives of Beverly Hills cast member she’d want to return to the show for a future season and not surprisingly, she didn’t name Lisa. Instead, when asked which of her past co-stars she’d like to reprise their full-time position, Erika said it was soap star Eileen Davidson who she’d love to see back in front of the camera.

“Eileen was a real voice of clarity and strength, and she was honest and open,” Erika gushed.