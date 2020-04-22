Whitney Johns Goes Glam In A Dull Orange Dress, Shows Off Her Amazing Figure

American fitness model Whitney Johns shared a new snap with her Instagram fans on Tuesday, April 21.

In the snap, Whitney could be seen rocking a curve-hugging orange dress, one that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her cleavage and her sexy legs.

Following her signature style and in keeping with her glamorous ensemble, she sported a full face of makeup. The application included foundation, a dark mauve shade of lipstick, pink blush, heavily-lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara and well-defined, dark eyebrows. She swept her brunette tresses to the right side and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders. Finally, she had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a maroon polish.

In terms of accessories, Whitney opted for a dainty pendant, a delicate gold bracelet, and a ring.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Santa Monica, California. For the snap, she stood in a nondescript room with a purple painting hanging in the background. She looked at the camera, lifted her chin, and sported a pout.

She included a long caption with the picture in which she listed certain activities that her female followers can engage in to lessen their anxieties. First, she mentioned that one must get out of the house every day for at least five minutes to get some fresh air and sunlight. She then added that to feel motivated, one must dress up nicely and apply some makeup every day to lift their mood. In the end, Whitney suggested that one must limit the consumption of alcohol because it can lead to depression.

The model also informed her fans that her sexy outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Wolf and Sage.

Within a day of going live, and as of the writing of this piece, the picture has amassed more than 10,000 likes. Her fans also flocked to the comments section to praise her beauty and shower her with numerous compliments.

⁣⁣⁣”You look like a doll! So perfect,” one of her fans commented on the snap, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“Wow, I seriously love your makeup and attire,” another user chimed in.

“Damn, you’re so exquisite! Love you to bits,” a third admirer remarked.

“The most beautiful model on Instagram,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “a true stunner,” and “quarantine with me,” to express their admiration for the Los Angeles native.

Whitney often impresses her fans with her stylish outfits and bikinis. As The Inquisitr earlier reported, not long ago, she wowed her admirers by sharing a pic in which she was rocking a neon-green bikini.