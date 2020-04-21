Nicole Scherzinger Slays In A Chic Lilac Ensemble

Pop star and television personality Nicole Scherzinger delighted her 4.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a stunning double update in which she showcased a look she wore while working from home. Though she shared two shots of the ensemble, she didn’t mention where the look was from.

Nicole snapped the shots in her chic space, with two pieces of art visible on the walls behind her, and a large potted plant adding a burst of greenery near a glass door. Two shallow steps led to a landing area, and Nicole stood in the middle of it all, posing in her pastel best.

The top she wore was a one-shoulder style with draping across the chest. One side featured a short sleeve and covered up her chest, while the other was a bustier-style strapless top. The entire top was crafted from a lilac-colored fabric with a subtle plaid pattern, and Nicole’s bronzed skin looked incredible against the shade.

The top was also a cropped length, and showed off a sliver of her toned stomach. She paired the unique crop top with matching bottoms in the same colorful hue. The high-waisted fit of the bottoms meant that not too much of her stomach was visible, and the waistband accentuated her slim waist.

The pants had a wide-legged fit, and fabric skimmed down her legs, giving her a dramatic yet understated look. Her dark locks were pulled back with a few strands hanging out near her collar bones, and she hooked her fingers in the pockets.

In the second snap, Nicole altered her pose only slightly, turning her body so she was facing the camera straight on rather than turned towards the side. Her beauty look was simple yet sexy, accentuating her natural features to perfection.

Nicole’s followers absolutely loved her update, and the post racked up over 35,400 likes within just one hour. It also received 381 comments from her eager fans.

“Omg take this off and give it to me now,” one fan said, loving the look Nicole had on.

“Stunning as always my babe,” another follower added.

“Omg You are sooooo beautiful,” one fan said, including several purple heart emoji and heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“This color looks amazing on you!” another follower commented.

While her latest post was a feminine quarantine look, Nicole has also shared plenty of stage looks that have a much edgier vibe. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she rocked a seriously sexy ensemble. She paired a black leather bustier bodysuit with over-the-knee boots and plenty of bedazzled details.