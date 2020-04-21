Hannah Palmer Looks Sun-Kissed And Sexy In Her Latest Instagram Update

In her latest Instagram post, buxom bombshell Hannah Palmer delighted her 1.5 million Instagram followers with a snap that showcased her sun-kissed curves on the beach.

While Hannah tagged a photographer and videographer in the picture, she didn’t mention where the swimsuit she rocked came from. However, the look accentuated her curves to perfection, and the white hue of the bikini was stunning against her bronzed skin.

The bikini top Hannah rocked was almost a bandeau style, with a straight strap of fabric stretching across her chest. The top flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and also showed off her toned stomach. Tucked away underneath her underarms, the bandeau top connected to two long sleeves crafted from the same textured white fabric. The sleeves didn’t start until part of the way down Hannah’s upper arms, giving her a unique off-the-shoulder look.

She paired the unusual top with bikini bottoms that had a simple yet sexy silhouette. A triangular patch of fabric covered up the NSFW areas, and a thick strap went along the top, stretching high over her hips. The high-cut style accentuated her hourglass physique, as it settled right at her natural waist and emphasized the curves of her hips.

Hannah didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated exactly where the shot was taken, but she was on a clean sandy beach. Waves lapped against the shore, and the water stretched out to the horizon.

Her blond locks were loose in an effortless, wind-swept style, and she had both hands tangled in her hair as she stared at the camera. Her beauty look was natural, with bold brows, a pink lip that was just a few shades darker than nude, and a soft brush of blush to give her an extra glow.

Hannah’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling post, which racked up over 18,100 likes within just 46 minutes. It also received 279 comments within the same time span from her eager fans, who showered her with compliments in the comments section of the post.

“So insanely gorgeous,” one follower commented, including two heart eyes emoji in her comment.

“Is this what heaven looks like???” another fan added.

“Wow one very stunning beautiful sexy lady,” one fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

“One of the top 5 most gorgeous women alive, IMHO,” another said.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Hannah shared a sizzling video in which she rocked skimpy red lingerie. Several of the shots featured a can of a Bang Energy beverage, and her hourglass physique was on full display as she posed for the camera.