Arianny Celeste Immerses Her Curves In A Bathtub Scattered With Flowers

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste tantalized her 3.3 million Instagram followers recently with a sizzling snap taken in a bathtub strewn with flowers. The breathtaking shot was captured by photographer Brandon Almengo, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

In the snap, Arianny’s curvaceous physique was immersed in a modern, angular bathtub with silver hardware. She rested one elbow on the side of the tub while the other arm was beneath the water, which featured flowers in shades of bright pink, soft pink, and blue floating across the surface. The flowers added an extra feminine and romantic vibe to the shot.

Though not much of Arianny’s lower body was visible, since it was immersed in the water, her upper body peeked through. She rocked a simple white bikini top that showcased her curves to perfection, and flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin straps stretched over her shoulders, looking stunning against her sun-kissed skin.

Arianny’s dark brunette locks were wet and slicked back away from her face, giving her a sultry look. Her makeup was minimal yet stunning, with a deep plum shade on her eyelids, long lashes that framed her gorgeous eyes, and a soft peach shade on her lips.

While not much of Arianny’s surroundings beyond the tub were visible in the shot, she appeared to be positioned near a window that allowed natural sunlight to stream in and illuminate her features. She rested one hand on her cheek and gazed at the camera with her lashes lowered in a smouldering gaze. Her lips were slightly parted and the flowers floating throughout the bathtub gave the overall shot a burst of color.

Arianny’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 8,800 likes within just one hour. It also received 152 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to shower her with praise.

“I am officially obsessed and officially following you,” one follower commented.

“Gorgeous as always,” another said.

“Divine perfection!!” one fan added, including several emoji in the comment and referencing her caption.

“Hottest post of today!!” another follower commented, and added a trio of flame emoji to further express her feelings about the photo.

Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny shared a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked another tiny white bikini that showcased her bombshell body. The picture was taken while Arianny was in Mexico, shooting for her 2020 calendar. In the caption of the post, she encouraged her followers to check out the calendar, saying that she was down to the last of them.