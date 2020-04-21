‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Reveals Jax Taylor ‘Goes Crazy,’ ‘Definitely Spirals’ During Season 8

Jax Taylor's meltdown was teased in the midseason trailer.

Lala Kent claims her longtime friend and co-star, Jax Taylor, will be seen going crazy during at least one upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules.

During a recent interview, Kent was questioned about a moment featured in the series’ midseason trailer for Season 8, during which Taylor was seen seemingly confessing to Stassi Schroeder that he believes he may have married Brittany Cartwright too soon before Kristen Doute warned that the old Jax is back.

“Jax goes crazy,” Kent confirmed to People Now days ago.

While Kent made it clear that Taylor does enjoy being married to Cartwright, who he wed earlier this season on Vanderpump Rules, she also noted that he “definitely spirals” in the coming episodes and even returned to the persona fans used to see from him on the show. As viewers of the show will recall, Taylor was previously known as the bad-boy of the series and often did things to self-destruct the relationships he was in, whether it be his relationships with women or his relationships with his friends.

“He definitely gets back to being Jax for a hot second,” Kent continued.

Although Kent teased the drama that is to come during her interview with People Now, her fiancé, Randall Emmett, who is a close friend of Taylor’s, insisted that he is very happily married and Kent agreed.

According to Kent, she believes Taylor was acting like his true self, Jason Cauchi, who she described as a small town guy with a normal upbringing who wanted nothing more than to be happily married, after tying the knot with Cartwright in Kentucky in June of last year. However, as the season continued and his wedding festivities came to an end, Kent said Taylor “starts tornadoeing” but didn’t reveal any details about the upcoming drama, or who the drama was with.

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Kent and Emmett were both in the wedding party of Taylor and Cartwright’s nuptials.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent and Emmett recently addressed Taylor and Cartwright’s Kentucky wedding during an episode of their podcast, Give Them Lala… with Randall, telling their listeners the event was absolutely stunning and quite true to who Taylor and Cartwright are both as a couple and as individuals.

“It was a beautiful day and two people who love each other very much. It was a beautiful wedding. It really rings true to them and I felt like everything about that wedding was beautiful,” Emmett shared.