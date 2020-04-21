Sabrina Carpenter Sizzles In A Flirty Black Bikini with Floral Accents

Sabrina posed in the grass.

Sabrina Carpenter shared a stunning snapshot with her 20.2 million Instagram followers on Tuesday. The photo showed the 20-year-old actress wearing a black bikini with a few flirty details. The camera also managed to capture a rainbow lens flare that added a pop of color to her enchanting shot.

The Girl Meets World star was posing outside, and she was lying on her side in lush green grass that was being illuminated by the sun’s scintillating rays. Parts of her body and face were exposed to the sunlight, giving her skin a soft glow. However, most of her body was in the shade.

Sabrina was wearing a black two-piece that included an underwire top with molded cups. The garment’s neckline was trimmed with white rickrack. The same zigzag ribbon decorated the waist of her matching bottoms. Small daisies crafted out of white ribbon and yellow beads added a touch of whimsy to her swimsuit. One of the floral decorations adorned the center of the top’s bust, and another was located on the waistband. Her bottoms dipped down low in the front to show a large swath of her toned stomach.

Sabrina was wearing her long blond hair in soft natural waves, and she had it pushed back behind her shoulders. Her beauty look included pearly eye shadow and a rosy pink lip. She was giving the camera a sultry gaze as she basked in the sun.

The actress was propped up on her right elbow, and she had her right leg slightly bent so that her shapely thigh was included in the photo. This pose also exposed a hint of her pert posterior.

The caption that accompanied Sabrina’s serene snapshot included no words. Instead, she used a rainbow emoji to reference the hazy lens flare effect that was adding to the image’s dreamy vibe.

Sabrina’s Instagram followers let her know just how in love they were with her photo by rewarding it with over 1 million likes in the span of an hour. They also flocked to the comments section to shower the actress with words of adoration.

“So this is whats at the end of the rainbow,” wrote acrtess Liza Koshy.

“God is definitely a woman,” another commenter gushed.

“Ethereal beauty,” a third remark read.

“You literally get prettier everyday how is that possible,” another devotee wrote.

Sabrina doesn’t have to wear a bikini to impress her fans. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her Instagram followers were also thrilled when she shared a photo of one of her costumes from the Mean Girls Broadway musical. She was pictured rocking the sassy Santa outfit that her character, Cady Heron, wears for The Plastics’ “Jingle Bell Rock” performance.