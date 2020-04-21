Natalie Roser Rocks A Sexy White Suit Alongside Bikini-Clad Friends To Celebrate Her Photographer’s Birthday

Natalie Roser and her friends wished one of their favorite photographers a happy birthday in the sexiest way possible. The sizzling new social media update captured the blond beauty posing in a bikini alongside her pals.

The upload included two shots that showed the six women posing together. The group appeared to be at a beach on a partly-cloudy day, but Roser did not share their exact location. The Aussie bombshell took the opportunity to wish her photographer, Megan Batson, a happy birthday. The model, who sizzled in lingerie on Easter, noted in the caption that Batson is the woman who is behind some of her favorite memories.

In the first image, Roser was all smiles, tilting her head back and smiling as she closed her eyes. She flaunted her figure in a bright white bikini that included a simple top with white spaghetti straps sitting on either side of her shoulder, showing her trim arms. The straight cut of the suit offered a generous dose of cleavage that came spilling out of the top.

Roser’s bottoms were just as hot, hugging tight on her hips and showcasing her taut tummy. Thanks to the high-cut sides, she flaunted her long and lean legs that make up most of her 5-foot-11-inch frame. She had a small amount of sand on her knees, indicating that some of the previous snaps may have been taken while she was lying down on the beach. The second image in the set showed the model and her pals appearing more serious, looking into the camera with a sultry gaze.

In both shots, the 29-year-old wore her long blond locks down and at her back, adding a pair of silver hoop earrings and a necklace as accessories. She went for a more natural look, only wearing a little bit of makeup with eyeliner and mascara. Her bikini-clad friends all showcased their killer figures in white or black-and-white suits.

The post has captured the attention of many of Roser’s fans, earning her over 4,000 likes and 70-plus comments. Many of her followers chimed in to wish the beloved photographer a happy birthday while countless others raved over the gorgeous models and their figures. A few more opted to use emoji instead of words.

“Such beauty in one photo!” one follower raved, adding a series of flame emoji.

“Very beautiful my love,” a second Instagram user wrote, alongside a series of red hearts.

“So beautiful beautiful,” another person commented.