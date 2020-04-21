Maluma Wants A Family But Doesn’t Want A Relationship Just Yet & Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Maluma may not be short of female admirers but has opened up to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans about how he plans on staying single for the time being.

The Colombian-born singer is planning on releasing a new single, “Amor De Mi Vida,” which “brings the romance” according to the outlet. However, when the “HP” hitmaker wrote the track, he didn’t have anyone in particular in mind.

“Right now, I’m single, and I don’t feel like I want to have a relationship right now in my life,” Maluma stated.

“I’m too focused in what’s happening right now. I’m giving my energy to this song. I’m giving my energy to my career right now. I don’t feel like I want to have a relationship right now, you know?” he continued.

Although, the “No Se Me Quita” entertainer admitted that he does dream about falling in love.

“I mean, I want to have a girlfriend. I wanna get married one day. I wanna have a family – that’s one of my biggest dreams in my life – but I think I’m too young for that, I just turned 26 years old.”

Even though Maluma’s music career kickstarted nearly 10 years ago, he believes he is only just getting started. One day he hopes to sing his new song to the love of his life but right now, that’s not what he’s looking for.

On Friday, April 24, the “11 PM” chart-topper will release “Amor De Mi Vida” worldwide.

Maluma has had a few high-profile relationships in the past.

Previously, he was in a relationship with model Natalia Barulich but the pair split last year. Most recently, he was spotted with model Vivien Rubin earlier this year.

While Maluma might not be looking for a girlfriend, he has been open about admitting that Kendall Jenner is his celebrity crush. The duo did a Calvin Klein campaign together and he believes that she could tell that he liked her while on set.

When Maluma’s photos from the ad campaign hit the web, he trended via social media. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, he posed topless in the photoshoot. He was seen wearing a pair of Calvin Klein jeans while lifting up a white vest top over his head. The Latin star appeared to be wet and showed off his toned physique. Maluma has many tattoos inked all over his body and effortlessly displayed them. He rocked short dark hair that was shaved on the sides and opted for no visible accessories. On Twitter, he sent his fans into a meltdown and gathered in over 1 million likes on Instagram.