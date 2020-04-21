Pauline Tantot Shows Off Perky Assets As She Goes Braless Underneath Skintight Top

Blond beauty Pauline Tantot captured hearts around the world on social media after she posted a series of adorable snapshots of herself on Tuesday, April 21. The model took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 3.7 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands within minutes after going live.

The 25-year-old — who is of French and Persian descent — took center stage as she was photographed in a number of poses and angles for the slideshow, which consisted of three photos. She was snapped outdoors in front of a minivan that had it trunk popped open, exuding a candid, yet sexy vibe. She stared directly into the camera’s lens and sported a pout on her face in the first snap, but hid her face in the other two.

Her long blond hair, which featured some highlights, did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back in natural-looking waves. Furthermore, she sported some light makeup, including eyeshadow, a light-pink lip, and a bit of bronzer that complemented her complexion. What stole the show, however, was her enviable figure, which she proudly flaunted in a causal, yet stylish outfit.

For her top, Pauline opted for a white blouse that featured short sleeves and a slight ruched design. The garment was very tight as it hugged her perky assets. Pauline exuded further sexiness as she decided to go braless underneath the top.

She combined the top with a pair of leggings that featured a floral design on them. The pants left little to the imagination as they showed off her curvaceous hips and bodacious derriere. Meanwhile, the leggings’ high-waisted design highlighted her slim core.

The model finished the look off with a pair of white Nike Air Force Ones.

Pauline did not include a geotag in the snapshot, but revealed in her post’s caption that she was somewhere in the countryside. She also stated that her outfit was designed by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company that she is partnered with.

The slideshow received a large amount of support and approval from fans, amassing more than 60,000 likes in the just first 20 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 200 users quickly took to the comments section to overload the beauty with compliments on her figure, her looks, and her outfit.

“You are so gorgeous,” one user commented.

“Beautiful angel,” a second individual added.

“Stunning,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You’re so perfect,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

