Samantha Cerny Rocks A Skimpy Bodysuit, Shows Off Cleavage In New Bathroom Selfie

Instagram model Samantha Cerny — the elder sister of Vine star Amanda Cerny — recently went online and wowed her 500-000-plus followers with a hot snap.

In the pic, which was uploaded on Tuesday, April 21, Samantha could be seen rocking an off-white bodysuit, one that allowed her to show off her slim body, a glimpse of cleavage, and her sexy thighs.

She sported a full face of makeup, comprising a foundation, a shimmery eyeshadow, nude lipstick, lined eyes and a thin coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows. To ramp up the glam, she also had her manicured nails painted with a black polish.

Samantha wore her blond tresses in soft, romantic curls and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and chest. In terms of accessories, she opted for two dainty pendants that drew viewers’ attention toward her cleavage.

For the snap, Samantha stood in a bathroom, in front of a mirror. She slightly spread her legs, lifted her chin, sported a pout and clicked a selfie. In the caption, she asked her fans to guess whose bathroom she was standing in. In reply to some of the comments, she revealed that it was Amanda Cerny’s bathroom.

Within a day of having been posted, and as of the writing of this article, the snap has garnered more than 53,000 likes. Fans also flocked to the comments section and posted more than 600 messages to praise Samantha for her sexy figure and beautiful looks. Such a volume of interest shows that Samantha is quite popular on Instagram.

“Omg, why are you so cute!!! One of the bests on IG,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You look just as magical as ever! Everything about you is just so perfect, I can’t even!” another user chimed in.

“Looking so hot and gorgeous!! I love you so much, Sam!” a third user remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer asked Samantha to be his girlfriend.

“You are the definition of perfection and beauty. Are you single? Will you make me your boyfriend?” they wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “what a babe,” “the hottest,” and “truly amazing,” to express their admiration for the model.

Samantha routinely wows her fans with her skin-baring snaps. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she shared a hot pic last month in which she was featured rocking a tiny rust bikini that allowed her to show off her taut stomach and sexy legs. That’s not all, but she also flashed a glimpse of her nipples through the thin fabric of her ensemble.