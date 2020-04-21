Lauren Drain Flaunts Killer Curves In Animal-Print Bikini On Pig Island

Lauren Drain shared a new video for 3.9 million followers that showed her rocking animal-print swimwear that flaunted her gorgeous curves.

The seconds-long clip captured the registered nurse on Pig Island in the Bahamas. In her caption, Drain shared that she was traveling vicariously through her photo roll and confessed that she couldn’t wait for things to get back to normal. The blond beauty stood in the middle of the ocean with glistening blue water and several boats visible all around her. She held a piece of food in her hand as she fed a pig, giggling, and appeared to be having a blast.

The model, who recently slayed in sexy gym attire, showed off her fit figure in a scandalous animal-print bikini. The top of the suit boasted two triangular cups that barely contained her beautifully bronzed cleavage, which appeared to be the result of the hot Caribbean sun. The piece boasted a fun animal-print pattern with a thin string connecting the two cups to each other. Another set of strings was worn in a halter style around her neck, tying in the back with a bow.

Drain’s bottoms possessed the same fun pattern as the top, with a string that sat high on her hips, drawing attention to her trim tummy. The fabric from the tied sides draped down to her sculpted thighs while showcasing her trim waist as well. Only a small piece of cloth covered her modesty, while the bikini did a better job of showing off her figure than it did at hiding it.

For the ocean-side outing, the mother-of-one pulled her long blond curls back in a half-ponytail, with a few loose pieces flying around her face. She added a vibrant orange bracelet and a cross necklace as her only other accessories, letting the skimpy swimsuit speak for itself. It appeared as if Drain had yet to take a dip under the water as her full glam look was still set on her face. She rocked defined brows, as well as her usual application of mascara and jet-black eyeliner.

So far, fans have been thrilled with the new upload, double-tapping over 11,000 times while flooding the comments section with over 100 compliments.

“You’re perfect, where can I buy that bikini, Lauren??.OMGGG,” one fan complimented, adding a few red heart and flame emoji.

“Omg I wanna go there I love piggies,” a second Instagrammer added.

“Omg you’re simply gorgeous. I want to go anywhere but here,” a third chimed in.